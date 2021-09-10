Resorts, law enforcement report 'unusually safe' Labor Day weekend

Law enforcement officials reported seeing heavier traffic, although last weekend marked what they described as an "unusually safe" holiday weekend.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said it was a relatively quiet Labor Day weekend - for the most part.
"We didn't have really any major incidents that were holiday-related," said Chennault. "We did have a stabbing at the Log Store North, but there were no serious injuries or an arrest."
On Saturday, Sept. 4, Deputy Tanner Hendley was responding to a report of a vehicle crash on State Highway 82A when his vehicle lost traction. The vehicle flipped once and Hendley was checked out by EMS personnel.
Chennault reported deputies responded to normal every-weekend incidents.
Justin Alberty, Grand River Dam Authority corporate spokesperson, said the holiday weekend went well for GRDA Police, as there were no reports of major events.
Illinois River and Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Alyea said it was a surprisingly quiet weekend.
Bryce Huard, owner of Illinois River Outfitters, said there were no issues at the resort for the three-day weekend.
"We were fairly busy, but it was not quite as busy as it is in the peak of the summer," said Huard. "It was a solid three days straight of business."
The resort will operate through the end of September with amended hours. Monday through Thursday is for reservations while Friday though Sunday will be normal business hours, weather permitting.
Austin Spears, co-owner of Arrowhead Resort, said there were no issues over the weekend, and it was a good way to end the floating season.
"We were busy all summer but [the holiday] went smooth and everyone had a good time. We're still open until mid-October, but Labor Day is when it calms down," said Spears.
Arrowhead Resort has amended its hours to accommodate for staff.
"During the week, it's just by reservation only and we only do our short trip. You have to be here before 11 a.m. and we try to get everybody off the water by 4 p.m., so I can get my people home," said Spears.
War Eagle Resort changed its hours Sept. 7-25. The resort will operate 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday-Thursday. Fridays, hours are 9 a.m. -10 p.m., and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturdays.
Barnacle Bills Marina ended its summer season and will be closed until Sept. 20 for a break.
"Our fall weekend-only hours will start Sept. 24 until our epic Halloween party. Details to be announced," said in a post on their Facebook page.
The marina is open 4-8 p.m. on Fridays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m., on Sundays.
Burnt Cabin Marina will remain open through October, and have their Halloween Bash, Saturday, Oct. 23.
The Tahlequah Fire Department responded to a total of 10 calls over the course of the weekend: three medical assists, four motor vehicle crashes, an electrical hazard, a vehicle fire, and one alarm.
