A new resource is available with information about healthy foods and how to acquire and prepare them.
The Cherokee County Food Access Map is on the Cherokee County Health Services Council website, cchscok.org. It, and the accompanying cookbook, were developed by Lora Buechele, an Oklahoma State University graduate student and Cherokee County Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program program coordinator.
"This program has given me the opportunity to connect my academic work to my professional career. I was required to complete a field experience project in my final semester," said Buechele. "A lot of work I've done in the community over the past five years has laid a lot of the foundation."
As an undergrad at Northeastern State University, Buechele studied human and family sciences and planned to work in child development, which she did for a year.
"I didn't feel I was able to give back in that area," she said.
After moving back to Tahlequah, she got a position through a TSET grant. That ended right as the HLP began.
"I found a passion for public health. It allowed me to give back to the community," said Buechele.
Creating this project made Buechele realize how many resources are available here.
"I want people to know all the resources are in one place," she said. "We overlap the resources to get them through until they can do it for themselves."
The Cherokee County Food Access Map includes eight categories: food subsidy enrollment locations; grocery stores and supermarkets; small food retail outlets; farmers' markets, community gardens; places for emergency food services; transportation services; and safe routes to food access. The small food retail outlets section does not include all convenience stores, or "dollar stores." They are locations that offer produce or healthy foods, said Buechele.
Project data and information was collected through methods such as one-on-one interviews, interviews at Reasor's, and surveys at places people get food, such as Feed My Sheep and senior citizen centers. During interviews, people were asked about food labels, budgets, grocery lists, transportation to stores, and the safety of walking to stores.
After data was analyzed and presented to the city of Tahlequah, a Healthy Food Retail Taskforce was formed and the city adopted the resolution in June 2019. Members include representatives from food retail, businesses, the health department, OSU Extension, NSU, Tahlequah Farmers' Market, Cherokee Nation Public Health, Tahlequah BEST Coalition, and community members.
The city-led task force continues to evaluate needs and how they are changing, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has also hosted events to educate the community about nutrition, SNAP enrollment, and the Double Up Oklahoma program at farmers' markets.
When it comes to access to healthy foods and the way people eat, Buechele said they use a TSET model for framework: find, afford, choose, and use.
"Each area has different things to consider," she said.
One has to find availability, as in a distributor who can get food into the community. To afford healthy foods, stores have to participate in food subsidy programs and eligible consumers need to be enrolled. To make healthy choices, shoppers need to know what is available. Stores are encouraged to market healthy items, make them more affordable and desirable, and place signage so people want to purchase those foods, according to Buechele.
Use is all about shopping skills and food usage. While stores can work to make the food available, customers need to know how to select it and prepare it in healthy ways. Buechele said there isn't much point in buying fresh vegetables if they are going to be cooked in a ton of butter, or chicken if it is just going to be fried.
Buechele learned people also needed more information on how to actually read a recipe. The project and website include a free downloadable cookbook. Buechele said she combined some of her favorite recipes she found in an OSU Extension cookbook developed for food pantries and a TSET recipe book.
"It has a variety of food areas, I wanted to make sure people can still enjoy the foods they love, but that they're healthier," she said.
One of the biggest issues in development of the project was finding accurate information about locations, as a lot of the resources didn't have active websites or Facebook pages. If any of the information is inaccurate or needs to be updated, Buechele encourages people to contact her.
Another issue Buechele ran into was that the person who works with maps and was going to assist her was unable to access the usual programs due to the coronavirus shutdown. Buechele had to teach herself Google Maps to get it to this stage.
"There are still some kinks that need to be worked out," Buechele said.
The mobile version is difficult to use, but there is an icon to take the user directly to Google Maps. Initially, Buechele thought it would turn out to just be a printable document, but the virtual map can be accessed at any time from a mobile device or computer. It may not be the last one Buechele helps to develop. The program will be creating one about places for physical activity.
Buechele, the mother of a 5-year-old daughter, said she could not have accomplished this project without the support of others - including her family, her husband, her coworkers, and her advisers: Heather Winn and Dr. Ginger Welch.
"I feel very fortunate to work in a place that supports these goals," she said. "In a time like this, especially a true crisis, a resource like this is necessary. I hope it gets utilized in the capacity I want it to get utilized in."
Check it out
The Cherokee County Food Access Map and Cooking Connections Cookbook are available at www.cchscok.org/copy-of-community-resources. For more information or to report updates, email Lora Buechele at lbueche@okstate.edu.
