FORT GIBSON – According to the National Weather Service, March marks the start of the spring severe weather season.
Data published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reveals that severe weather events are becoming more frequent and more devastating, said Carl Kelley, a disaster recovery specialist with Servpro of Muskogee/McIntosh Counties and Tahlequah.
NOAA reported that the period from 1980-2021 saw an annual average of 7.4 "billion-dollar" weather and climate events, adjusted to today's costs. Looking at only the five most recent years – 2017-2021 – the annual average grew to 17.2 events. Last year alone, 2021, delivered 20 "billion-dollar" weather or climate disaster events.
"It's not unusual to see severe weather in the spring," said Kelley. "Whenever you have warm, moist air colliding with cool, dry air, you have the conditions for creating a thunderstorm, along with the possibility of lightning strikes, floods, hail, high winds, rip currents, and even wildfires and tornadoes. The problem is, you can't prevent these severe weather events and you can't predict very far in advance when and where they will hit."
He urged locals to check out state and federal resources for tips to plan and prepare for severe weather before it arrives, such as the National Center for Environmental Health of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which offers suggestions on how to create emergency kits and how to prepare for weather emergencies, https://www.cdc.gov/nceh/features/springweather/index.html.
"Each year, Servpro professionals across the country respond to scenes of weather-related mayhem, helping families and business owners recover from flooding, fire, wind damage and more," said Kelley.
For more information about Servpro of Muskogee/McIntosh Counties and Tahlequah, contact Kelley at 918-913-4490 or acarl.kelley@servpromuskogee.com.
