Resources help locals research family trees

While "family history" and "genealogy" have often been used interchangeably, many in the field define family history more broadly. Genealogy refers to the creation of family pedigrees, but family history also includes understanding those who came before us.
Many outsiders come to Cherokee County to discover their roots, and some from within also seek the same knowledge. The Cherokee National Research Center and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can be good resources.
The Cherokee National Research Center is under construction in the Cherokee Springs Plaza. It will serve as the temporary housing of Cherokee documents, and will also include a genealogy center with access to research materials and support from genealogy staff by appointment. The building is set to be completed by the end of summer, but staff work remotely with patrons because the demand for their services has increased.
"We've seen it transition from something that was once just a hobby or interest and now has become more of a priority," said Gene Norris, senior genealogist at Cherokee Family Research Center. "A lot of people are just looking for somewhere to start, and we're here to help connect them to the resources to find the information they want."
The Cherokee Family Research Center charges $50 to perform an initial search, then by the hour to help patrons to do genealogy. They are also limited to family history as it relates to Cherokee records.
"The federal records vary, and timelines are often staggered, so locating the proper documentation can be difficult if you don't know where to look. For those just beginning, it's not the 'what' that's most important, but rather the 'where' and 'when' their ancestors are documented that are the most important factors," said Norris. "At the Cherokee Family Research Center, we've extended our research resources beyond those created for genealogy services. We often rely on our ancestors to leave behind records to make these vital connections through a census, birth or death certificates, court records and more."
Cherokee County is home to the Tahlequah Ward (congregation) of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Southridge Road. Each ward in LDS calls a family history consultant to volunteer to render services for free. The church is renowned across the world for its large-scale microfilming projects, digitized books, oral history archives, and FamilySearch.org, a family history research wiki.
Allen Fillmore is family history consultant in the Tahlequah Ward. His job is to help members of the community to start their family history. He used to meet at the church on Wednesday nights, but in light of the pandemic, he now offers his services remotely.
"We have the FamilySearch.org site, which is the church's site. Anyone can create a free online account, and I would help them get signed up," said Fillmore. "It has millions of records that might have information about their ancestors. Normally, if they go on there and fill out the first two generations until they get to a generation that is a deceased member of their family, they connect into information that is already on the site."
Fillmore explained that most people are able to name the first two or so generations from their own families, but for those who can't, he encourages talking to a relative to get that information. Once they reach a deceased generation, the FamilySearch wiki fills out the rest of the family tree.
"I can do anything over the phone. There is also a help function once they have a FamilySearch account. If they give me their information, I can go on and view the screen they are already on, and work with them distantly to guide them through the program," said Fillmore.
For assistance, community members can call Fillmore at 918-814-6763. After April, he asks patrons to call the local missionaries at 918-900-4071, and they will direct them to the new family history consultant, as Fillmore plans to retire to serve a full time mission with his wife in California.
Local libraries can be a point of research, as well. The Eastern Oklahoma Library System offers classes, books, and assistance. The Muskogee Public Library features a genealogy department, and more information can be found on www.eols.org.
Before the pandemic, the Indian Territory Genealogical Society would meet monthly at the Ballenger Room of the Northeastern State University John Vaughan Library. For information about the genealogy room, call 918-444-3235. Resources are also available online at https://library.nsuok.edu.
