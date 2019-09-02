MEMPHIS, Tennessee - For many children and parents, the new school year is a time of excitement and anticipation.
But for children who stutter, a new classroom, new teacher, new school, or new friends can be reasons for anxiety and concern, according to the Stuttering Foundation.
"For more than three decades, children have shared their concerns with the Stuttering Foundation and we write back to them - more than 600 letters a year - and many write about school," said Foundation President Jane Fraser. "We listen and provide help and hope."
The Stuttering Foundation is also able to provide print, online and video materials to assist children who stutter, parents, and teachers at www.stutteringhelp.org/school.
Malcolm Fraser, a successful businessman who struggled with stuttering, established and endowed the nonprofit Stuttering Foundation in 1947.
The Foundation provides free online resources at StutteringHelp.org for people who stutter and their families, as well as extra support for research into the causes of stuttering.
