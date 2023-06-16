A precious belonging, worth hard-earned cash at the moment it is purchased, becomes garbage in the owner’s mind once its usefulness has been outlived.
The item is relegated to the curb, to be picked up by a city crew and buried in a landfill. For the city of Tahlequah, that landfill is in another town. In many cases, it is not placed on the curb, or taken by an individual to the city’s facilities.
People toss furniture and bulk items in commercial dumpsters under cover of night, or fling their castoffs into ditches along roadways and rivers. Aluminum cans, fast food packaging, and glass bottles are the primary items tossed carelessly from car windows.
Jennifer Montgomery, with WTF Welling Trash Freaks, has worked at keeping Welling Road clear of litter for almost three years. Consistently, areas cleaned of litter fall victim to repeated offense within hours.
“The majority of the litter is beer cans. We need to do like they used to in the olden days, where it was 5 cents [deposit] for a glass bottle or can. [If people could redeem a container for money] it would no longer be worthless in their eyes,” said Montgomery.
Montgomery believes people litter because of a lack of respect for the land, and the lack of consequences.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said very few citations are written for littering, because it is a misdemeanor that has to be witnessed for a citation to be written.
“Our focus is mainly on illegal dumping because we can issue a citation, make an arrest or request charges, if we find two items in an illegal dump with one person’s name in it, usually mail,” said Chennault.
An estimated 1.6 million pounds of materials have been diverted from the landfill since 2014 from sales of items at Restore, Habitat for Humanity’s furnishings and household goods resale store. The Restore Rack, commonly called The Rack and specializing in clothing and baby items, is estimated to have rerouted 800,000 pounds of clothing from the landfill since the store opened. Metal is also recycled at Robbins Recycling off State Highway 51 in Tahlequah.
“When clothing disintegrates [in a landfill], it produces methane gas, which contributes to global warming,” said Linda Cheatham, executive director for Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity.
Staci Crow, Joy Mays, and Joy’s daughter, Ayla Mays, appreciate those who understand that clothing and toys can be donated instead of thrown away.
On a recent visit to The Rack, a shiny red-sequined pillow caught young Ayla’s eye. She and her mother shop regularly for clothes and toys from the selection of goods at the store.
A grandmother, Crow shops at The Rack, so often she is able to use special discount and punch cards to save money.
“I’m always getting clothes and toys for my grandbabies,” said Crow. “I have three granddaughters. And I buy the discount card when it’s available.”
Clothing from the Rack that does not sell, but is still in good condition, gets bundled and stored in a trailer behind the store. Once the trailer is full, Charity Shoes & Clothing, a firm in Dallas, Texas, picks it up, and it is eventually shipped to a third-world country. Charity Shoes pays Habitat by the pound.
“We get pennies on the pound, but it adds up,” said Cheatham.
Farren Mayfield and his wife, Colinda Guthrie, have incorporated gardening, composting, and raising chickens for eggs on their property.
“The solution is reducing consumption. People need to do things for themselves,” said Mayfield. “[They should] make their own stuff, create more than we consume.”
The couple started their operation six years ago. They grow several varieties of vegetables, and have recently added fruit trees. They enjoy the produce during the season, and any excess can be put away for winter eating.
Everything compostable gets composted on their place. Anything that does not go to the compost or worm bin, such as meat, is enjoyed by the chickens.
Mayfield uses crop mounds to help grow food in the hard rock Oklahoma dirt. He starts with small branches that have fallen or blown down, adds grass clippings, compost, and soon, a mound has been created that can be planted for years. The trendy tumblers seen dotting the landscapes of subdivisions and homes with smaller yards, creates nice soil from table scraps and lawn debris.
Vermicomposting is the process of using worms to break down food waste and shredded paper. The leachate can be made into a tea to spray on the leaves of plants. In small yards, wooden pallets can be used to construct passive composting systems.
Simple changes can make a difference in the amount a person contributes to the waste stream. Take a reusable bag when shopping to reduce the use of plastic bags. Purchase food at the local farmers markets and support small farmers, and cut down on packaging. Buy in bulk and use personal containers. Use washable dishes to store leftovers instead of plastic zip bags. Recycle any item that is accepted by the city at the recycling center operated by Oklahoma Production Center. Tahlequah Recycling and Sanitation offers a curbside service for both recycling and garbage.
Several years ago, Colinda Guthrie started changing her habits. She advises to start with two habits, work on those to make them a common practice, and then add two more. Quickly, a person’s footprint on the environment begins to shrink. She challenged others to find ways to make small changes in in their lifestyle.
“When I first became a little conscious of stuff, I was terrible about leaving lights on and wandering off. My very first thing I changed about myself was turning off the lights,” said Guthrie. “And I started putting a brick in the back of the toilet to use less water because it doesn’t take a lot of water to flush a toilet.”
