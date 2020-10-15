The Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging Caregiver Program is offering two respite voucher opportunities: one to those taking care of people 60 years or older; and one to seniors caring for a relative child under the age of 18.
The caregiver vouchers are a total of $300 for a three-month period. There are no income guidelines. For seniors, the vouchers are a total $300 for a six-month period. Both programs allow the caregiver to hire someone of their choosing to give them a much-needed break.
For more information, contact Social Services Specialist Alysa Kinnell at 918-682-7891, or the Senior Info line at 1-800-211-2116.
