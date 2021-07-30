The Caregiver Program is offering $300 vouchers over a three-month period for seniors raising children to hire assistance. The purpose of the vouchers is to help seniors to take a well-deserved break.
The program is also offering $300 vouchers over a three-month period to those who are caring for someone 60 years or older who needs assistance with dressing, walking, transferring, bathing, eating or using the toilet.
There are no income guidelines. For information, contact Alysa Kinnell, social services specialist, at 918-682-7891 or the senior info line at 800-211-2116.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.