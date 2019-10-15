Restaurant, dispensary join area business lineup

A sandwich eatery, a cannabis dispensary, and a professional photographer are among the available services in Cherokee County to recently open up shop.
In the Keys, Park Hill area, residents have been left without a sub shop since the Subway in town closed, until now. At the behest of fishing legend and TV host Jimmy Houston, the Jimmy Houston Outdoor Store has transitioned its Herbalife club into Jimmy's Subs.
Co-manager Jeanette Rushing said the operation just wanted to try something new, so it started serving up sandwiches, soups, and salads at the new eatery. Customers can order classic subs, like the BLT, Italian sub, chicken bacon ranch, cold cut combo and more. Folks can also find french onion, Mexican chicken tortellini, grill cheese tomato, baked potato, and homestyle chicken noodle soups.
"It's all fresh," said Rushing. "We make it in front of you, and we have every topping that you can think of - every dressing that you would find in Subway."
Jimmy's Subs has an option for wraps, and it also offers shakes, ice cream, sundaes, cookies and dessert bars. The crew is developing combo options and Rushing is working on creating a popular mamaw pie - made with cream cheese, caramel, cool whip, coconut and pecans - that she said is "to die for."
Jimmy's Subs is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, and is on State Highway 82, near E. 830 Road in Park Hill. For more information or to make to-go orders, call 918-457-5113.
After the people of Oklahoma voted to allow medical marijuana, the city and county have been continuously receiving more and more dispensaries. A new shop in Tahlequah opened Friday, offering medical marijuana card holders all of the available avenues for medicating.
Cade Matthews and Neil Estrada are still attempting to sift through the crowd of dispensaries already in Tahlequah.
"I saw that the marijuana industry started booming about six months ago," said Matthews. "I got in and partnered with [a dispensary] in Muldrow, Oklahoma, and then got out of that. I came up here and just wanted to do this 50-50 with [Estrada]. We noticed the quality wasn't all there whenever we went around. So we're trying to bring some quality products to the dispensaries."
Matthews said there are a variety of benefits to medical cannabis, and that the majority of his customers use the products to ease pain, address sleeplessness, or to help with a lack of appetite.
Prime Time Buds is on North Water Avenue in downtown Tahlequah, between Love's Country Store and the Leoser Pavilion. The store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
One local resident has turned a hobby into a career, offering up her photography skills for those looking to acquire a family photo or capture a special moment. Alicia McDowell has been taking photographs since 2013. A former membership engagement coordinator for the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, McDowell recently decided to turn her full attention to her passion: MoonDance Photography.
Whereas her photography career was only part-time, the recent transition to full-time photographer has allowed McDowell to offer a wider array of session types. Her husband, Tristan, also helps with on-sight operations, "from shooting alongside me to holding babies," said McDowell.
"I offer all photography from weddings to lifestyle family portraits," she said. "I schedule appointments year-round from morning to evening. The fall is a beautiful time to take photos. It's gorgeous. You put on sweaters and come out with me and simply have a good time in the beautiful weather."
Capturing the special moments is what makes the best kind of photo, according to McDowell. Some people might try to capture those moments by themselves, but it could be easier if they hire a professional.
"Special moments are so important, and when people hire a professional photographer, they enjoy a stress-free, fun time, while receiving a high-quality product," she said. "We have invested countless hours and dollars in personal training and classes to provide an exceptional product and experience for everyone of our clients."
For more information about MoonDance Photography, visit www.moondancephotog.com. The photography outfit is in downtown Tahlequah, at 306 N. Muskogee Ave. - for appointments only. To make an appointment, call or text 918-457-9723.
Tell us about it
Do you know of a new business that opened in Cherokee County within the past month, or plans to within the next month or so? Email Grant Crawford with contact information: gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com.
