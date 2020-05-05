Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault confirmed that a geography issue has enabled a local restaurant to partially open, although establishments inside the city limits are still awaiting their chance.
Cantina Bravo Mexican Grille announced it has opened 60 percent of its restaurant.
Chennault said since the restaurant is technically located in the county, it didn’t fall under the city’s reopening plan and could therefore skirt the municipal order.
A day after Cantina Bravo reopened, Code Inspector Ray Hammons went out to the restaurant and told the owners they needed to shut it down, since it was operating within the city limits.
But Chennault said the restaurant itself is actually straddling the county line: 60 percent in the county, and 40 percent in the city. After a compromise, the restaurant was allowed to open 60 percent until May 8, when it can fully reopen.
