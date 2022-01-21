Amid a surging wave of the COVID omicron variant, Tahlequah area restaurants are again struggling to convince customers to walk through their doors.
“January is a hard month. Traditionally, it’s always been the hardest of any month of the year. It’s already slow because people are conserving money from Christmas. A lot of people are making their New Year’s resolutions to dieting,” said Michelle Naylor, Vidalia’s owner.
She said fewer people are coming in for food, but she's also noticed healthier options are becoming more popular.
“We provide salads, and it is funny that the salads go a little better than other items this time of year, especially compared to the desserts,” she said.
Naylor said omicron has added a new element from previous years, even compared to earlier COVID variants.
“Last year, we had issues, but not like this year,” said Naylor. “We have two food services we rely on, and they are both telling us that business is over half down. It is everyone, everywhere.”
Vidalia’s, like other local restaurants, is offering curbside pickup to help customers feel more at ease.
“We have some new people on board that we’re training and will be able to provide curbside real quick," she said. "If you are afraid to come in, tell us. We will be happy to bring it out to you.”
Vidalia’s also offers Okie Xpress for locals who prefer delivery.
Sweet Arts Bakery has also suffered from the effects of the omicron variant.
“It’s been slow. Most days, we have maybe six to 10 customers. Everyone was saying after Christmas and New Year’s, things will pick up, but I think this coronavirus variant is scaring people off,” said owner Rob Skala.
In December, he had to let go of two employees.
“As it came up to Christmas, it became slow, which coincided with the uptick of the new variant,” he said.
Skala remains optimistic that better days are ahead.
“I always look at the bright side of life, just like the Monty Python movie, ‘The Life of Brian,'" he said. "Always look on the bright side, and I haven’t been disappointed yet.”
Sweet Arts is also offering curbside pickup and is contracted with Local Bytes for delivery.
“Ordering food to go is the same food as when you order in, but you get to enjoy it in your own home,” he said.
Brandon Linney, co-owner of Linney Breaux, said business is slower than usual, even compared to January 2021.
“Omicron is peaking right now. Traffic and eating out has taken a little dip. It is not enough where it has been detrimental to our business,” he said.
His brother, co-owner Mike Linney, is recovering from COVID himself, and they are working hard to make sure customers stay safe. They are offering DoorDash, which has helped mitigate the spread of the virus.
Brandon said if trends continue, the company may need to revert to all-curbside. That's not what he wants, but the restaurant will be ready for it.
“If they are leery of coming in and having the dining experience, it is OK to do what they were doing before,” he said.
Mike said some businesses shut down permanently because they were not prepared for the original strain of the coronavirus, and he feels fortunate to have had support from customers when they did carryout only.
“I don’t want us to get back to that, but I do want people to feel safe, and we want our staff to feel safe. We are just taking it a day at a time like anyone else,” said Mike.
Linney Breaux recently acquired the next-door shack, which used to be a coffee shop. The brothers are turning it into a crawfish shack in preparation for crawfish season, which starts up in a couple of weeks.
The Linney brothers said it is important to look out for restaurants during these unprecedented times. Other owners, including Rob Skala, concurred.
“Local businesses are the cornerstone of a community. When you support a local business, the money stays in the city and town. It doesn’t disappear in some corporate office,” said Skala.
