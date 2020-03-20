Restaurants open only to drive-thru, curbside service

In the wake of Mayor Sue Catron's declaration of emergency Thursday evening due to COVID-19, local restaurants are making adjustments, bringing meals to the vehicles of customers at curbside, or offering drive-thru service.
Katfish Kitchen owner John Garrison said his business is taking a big hit, and since the restaurant itself will be closed as of Friday, he'll offer takeout and curbside deliveries.
"Yesterday was the slowest day of the year and the entire last year," he said Wednesday. "We need the support of the community to keep going. We have 32 employees right now, and I don't know how much longer we can operate like this. I just hope this curve goes down."
Taco Bell and Arby's had closed their lobbies already, and customers have been using the drive-thru.
They are operating under normal business hours. McDonald's and Burger King had also closed their lobbies and are operating drive-thru only.
Sonic Drive-In said its drive-ins and drive-thrus are still open and customers can order through the app. President Claudia San Pedro said the health and safety of customers and team members are their top priority, and they are continually monitoring the situation.
"I want to assure you that we are continually monitoring this evolving situation and are following guidance from the Center of Disease Control, World Health Organization, and other health officials to strengthen our already-stringent operational standards," Pedro said in a message addressed to customers.
Braum's customers can only order food in the drive-thru, and the store is open just for grocery shopping.
Charlie's Chicken and Buffalo Wild Wings were both operating normally until Thursday, but will go to curbside the drive-thru Friday.
Rib Crib had already shorted hours of operation from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Curbside delivery will be offered.
Mazzio's Pizza closed its dining room, and is offering a carryout Fast Lane Lunch Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. This consists of a small thin crust pizza and a garden salad.
Employees at Sam & Ella's Chicken Palace were still taking dine-in customers Thursday and were operating on normal business hours, though now they'll transition to curbside.
The Grill has been updating its schedule on Facebook, and is encouraging customers to call in orders. They were already transitioning to delivery and curbside pickup.
Customers at Oasis Health Foods can call in their orders and have them brought to their vehicles.
Newk's Eatery is allowing kids to eat free every day. Two kids can eat free with each adult entree purchase, and they are offering deliveries.
Lift Coffee Bar is still open and providing curbside service.
RiverHawk Nutrition is also offering curbside delivery for those who pre-order, and Wild Turtle Nutrition will deliver between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to the Tahlequah, Woodall and Keys areas.
Vidalia's and Linney Breaux's Cajan Eatery are operating on normal business hours with carryout and curbside.
Ruby's is open for carry-out, curbside delivery, and limited delivery. Customers can order using the Local Bytes app. El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant is also using Local Bytes. The dining room there is closed, and take-out orders are being accepted.
Diners can call in to-go orders at Napoli's Italian Restaurant, and orders can be brought out to the vehicle. Pasti Italian Grill has curbside pickup and will deliver between the hours of 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.
Asian Star has closed its dining room, but is still delivering. It is open for to-go orders and has a drive-thru for those who call ahead or order online. Las Maracas and El Molcajete Mexican Restaurants are open for take-out only.
Chilango's closed its dining room Wednesday, but is offering curbside service and delivery in a four-mile radius. El Zarape will begin offering carry-out.
Chicken Express will be offering a full-menu curbside pickup and drive-thru, with family meals.
The Daily Press will update this story often to let readers know what local restaurants and other business are doing to weather this crisis and to assist customers.
Sheri Gourd contributed to this story.
