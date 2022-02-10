Every year, couples make reservations at local restaurants for Valentine's Day, and as always, Tahlequah restaurants are planning specials to woo in patrons.
Katfish Kitchen is known for its Valentine's Day special. The deal has become so popular that owner John Garrison is running it from Feb. 1-14. The dinner for two features a 6-ounce steak, breaded gulf shrimp, a filet of catfish, a drink, and a kitchen set-up, which includes coleslaw, brown beans, relish, hushpuppies, and strawberry dumplings.
"We start selling the Valentine special the first of the month. There's no need to limit it to one day. We've done it that way for 19 years, and we get good response from it," said Garrison.
The White Wolf Steakhouse is reeling diners in with two different options: to share, or not to share. The first option is a 32-ounce bone-in ribeye steak for two with cabernet bordelaise, portobello mushrooms, roasted garlic, shallots, roasted tomato, truffle whipped potatoes and asparagus. For couples not wanting to share a steak, White Wolf Steakhouse is also offering dinner for two with selected steak from its core menu, and also includes a featured soup or salad and a slice of chocolate cake.
White Wolf will be closed on Monday, Feb. 14, so it will be running its special from Feb. 11-13.
"The town is so amazing, we love to make food that matches," said Manager Ryan Lehnick.
The Branch will be open on Monday from 4-9 p.m., and the bar will stay open until midnight. Spaghetti and meatballs will be served all weekend after 4 p.m.
"On Monday, we will be serving macadamia crusted salmon, a few different steak dinners, spaghetti and meatballs, 'appleberry' pork chops, and we'll have a special 'box of cocktails' with Valentine's Day-themed drinks to choose from," said Justin Kelly, general manager.
Sweet Arts Bake House is normally closed during the evenings, but it keeps its doors open on Monday to celebrate the holiday.
"We'll have surprise items, especially Valentine's Day desserts," said owner Rob Skala. "We'll also have a few special offerings, in addition to our normal menu."
For Valentine's Day, Red Moon will offer the Valentine's Roll, which is a softshell crab roll. Cantina Bravo will have a fajita special for two on Feb. 14, while Las Maracas will offer two select choice combo dinners, along with cheap margaritas.
In addition to their normal menu, Sam and Ella's will be selling heart-shaped pizzas on Valentine's Days.
"We have increased our staffing in anticipation of an additional crowd," said Andrea Mullen, co-owner.
Vidalia's will be running baked specials throughout the weekend and will be selling cupcakes in special boxes, strawberry shortcake, and Valentine's Day cookies.
