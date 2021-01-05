The Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore for home improvement, 198 W. First St., is redesigning the way it serves customers in the new year by replacing discount price days with discount price cards.
These can be used six days a week during the ReStore's normal business hours, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Customers can purchase the cards for $20 each, and they will receive six months of discount shopping: 20 percent off of large appliances; 25 percent off of furniture; and 50 percent off of other items in store. Discounts do not apply to paint, paint supplies, hardware in departments 4 or 6, and books.
For more information, call the TAHFH ReStore at 918-453-2720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.