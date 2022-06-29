ReStore plans summer blowout

The Tahlequah Habitat ReStore, on the W. 51 Bypass at West Mud Valley Road, invites the public to a summer blowout on Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include games, a bounce house, slices of watermelon, and face painting. Above, volunteers Charles Swan, left, and Keith Barrick install closet shelving brackets at Habitat House 31.

