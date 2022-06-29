The Tahlequah Habitat ReStore, on the W. 51 Bypass at West Mud Valley Road, invites the public to a summer blowout on Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include games, a bounce house, slices of watermelon, and face painting. Above, volunteers Charles Swan, left, and Keith Barrick install closet shelving brackets at Habitat House 31.
featured
ReStore plans summer blowout
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- OSBI investigating possible murder
- Woman who said she killed husband awaits federal sentencing
- The Frontier: We fact-checked candidates for Oklahoma Attorney General
- At least 4 fireworks displays slated for county
- At least one dead in area crash
- Woodall residents without water since June 22
- Another COVID death reported in county
- The Frontier: We fact-checked Republican Corporation Commission candidates
- Races morph into ‘fight for the soul of public schools'
- OKLAHOMA WATCH: Stitt’s ‘Oklahoma Turnaround’ ads may violate ethics rules
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.