Retired banker's passion takes him to festival

Steve Cypert, who worked in the banking business until 2008, has found a new passion since those days: filmmaking.
Cypert has been working on several projects lately, including one that’s been accepted for screening at the 23rd Annual Bare Bones Film Festival in Muskogee. His documentary, “Glenn Chase: I’m Batman,” shares Chase’s enthusiasm for comics, acting, memorabilia and Batman. It shows off his collection of impressing superhero memorabilia and souvenirs.
“I made it with the intention of entering it in festival,” Cypert said. “Bare Bones always has a special feature regarding domestic abuse, but some of those can be downers. I knew having a cheerful one would be kind of a nice surprise. You’ll find [Chase] to be a fascinating creature of planet Earth.”
The short film can be watched at the Steve Cypert YouTube page. There, people will find other projects he’s working, include one-minute films and movie trailers. He’s currently working on a film called “Mom,” which is about a mother who is actually a robot and manipulates her son.
“I’ve got all the footage in the can. I just have to now start the process of assembling it,” he said. “I have to key out the green and separate the people before I can actually put them in a CG environment, so I’ve got another month or two of work for that.”
Cypert thought Chase had an evil look to him, so he cast him for one of the roles in “Mom.” Also included are Brock Ryne and Nancy Marie. Ryne was a student of his at Indian Capital Technology Center, where he teaches a filmmaking class.
“That project is one I’m going to pull out all the stops and try to do a really top-notch version to get the attention of other filmmakers,” Cypert said. “Now that Oklahoma is becoming a go-to place for making movies, they’re needing all kinds of expertise, and I happen to have some in the computer department.”
It was film music that first piqued Cypert’s interest; he liked the idea of producing the underscore for movies. Then he attended the Bare Bones Festival and realized there was more to be done in the movie business.
“When I started having grandkids, I was making little films with them,” he said. “I discovered I could put monsters in the movie with the kids, and made some really dumb movies. Over time, as I got better with computer skills, I gradually transitioned from focusing on music to focusing on filmmaking and participating in productions that would come through the state.”
His one-minute clips are used as an example for filmmakers the different types of effects that can be used, supplanting actors with digital doubles. He said no director wants to put an actor in the hospital, and with the use of digital effects, he can toss them around without physically injuring them.
“You get good at something because you enjoy it,” he said. “I’m just a hobbyist who decided if I push myself a little, I can make some extra spending money in my golden years. I’m 70, so it’s not like I’m looking for a career, but I enjoy it, and I enjoy of being part of what’s going on. Basically, I just want to show that I can do this.”
