Retired Cherokee County educators attend OREA Convention

Cherokee County Retired Educators were well represented, with 11 members attending the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association Convention on April 5 in Edmond.
Those attending were delegates: Steve Cole, Rita Cole, Janet Bahr, Joyce VanNostrand, Laura James, Jeff Thorne, Jeanna Wing, Mary Hudgens, Hank VanVeen and President Kriss Harris and East Central Director Jeanne VanVeen. The OREA had not met since Nov. 12, 2019, so the convention theme was, “We are Survivors.”
The convention program included a preconvention reception with the board of directors; a choice of three workshops; the First General Session, which included awards and keynote speaker; the luncheon; and the House of Delegates meeting. The keynote speaker was Floyd Cox from the National Education Association.
The OREA provides a voice for retired education employees, secures and protects benefits, and enhances the quality of life for its members. Membership is $3.50 per month or $42 a year.
The Cherokee County Retired Educators meet the first Thursday of each month at Go Ye Village in Richardson Hall. All retired public and private school teachers, retired higher education faculty and staff, and support personnel are eligible for membership. For more information, contact Jeanna Wing, membership chair, at 918-822-4527.
