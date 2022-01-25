The officers of the Cherokee County Retired Educators Association, always concerned with the well-being of their members, have determined that canceling the February meeting of the organization has become necessary due to the rising number of COVID cases in the area.
Members say they hope the regular meetings can once again be held beginning in March. An announcement concerning that meeting will be made later in February.
Membership in CCREA is open to all education retirees whether faculty, administration, or staff. The association is actively involved in securing the best possible retirement benefits for its members and indeed for all those who have had a career in education. The organization encourages all such retirees to join as members which puts the needs of its members first.
