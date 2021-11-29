The Cherokee County Retired Educators Association will hold its next meeting on Thursday, Dec. 2 at Richardson Hall of Go Ye Village.
Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting will start at noon.
Membership in CCREA is open to all education retirees, whether faculty, administration, or staff. The association is actively involved in securing the best possible retirement benefits for its members and for all those who have had a career in education.
Retirees are encouraged to join the association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.