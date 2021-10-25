While the Cherokee County Retired Educators Association has traditionally met on the first Thursday of the month, the upcoming November meeting will take place on the second Thursday, Nov. 11. The Richardson Hall of Go Ye Village, had a scheduling conflict which necessitated the change. As in the past, members may gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m., with the actual meeting beginning at noon. The cost of the lunch is $11. CCREA officers are excited about the prospect of meeting together and expect a good turnout.

