While the Cherokee County Retired Educators Association has traditionally met on the first Thursday of the month, the upcoming November meeting will take place on the second Thursday, Nov. 11. The Richardson Hall of Go Ye Village, had a scheduling conflict which necessitated the change. As in the past, members may gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m., with the actual meeting beginning at noon. The cost of the lunch is $11. CCREA officers are excited about the prospect of meeting together and expect a good turnout.
Retired educators meeting day change
[mdash] age 51 of Tahlequah, OK. Teacher. Died October 22nd in Tahlequah, OK. Services October 28th at 1:00pm at Flint Ridge Chapel. Visitation prior to services beginning at 12:00pm. Burial at Cookson Hills Cemetery in Kansas, OK.
[mdash] age 73 of Tahlequah, OK. Social Worker. Died October 22nd in Tahlequah, OK. Services October 26th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation October 25th from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
= age 49 of Tahlequah, OK. Accountant. Died Saturday, October 2nd in Metro Manila, Philippine. Graveside services Tuesday, October 26th at 1:00pm at Agent Cemetery. Visitation Monday, October 25th from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Reed-Culver.
