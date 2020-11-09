Retired educators raising money for school support

For years, Cherokee County Retired Educators Association has raised funds to provide support for the public schools in Cherokee County. This support has extended to students and teachers in the classroom, as well as school-wide programs.
The organization is currently accepting donations with the goal of raising at least $5,000. An anonymous donor has pledged to match money raised up to that amount.
Members or any interested person may donate by mailing a check to CCREA at 526 W. Downing St., Tahlequah, OK 74464.
The Cherokee County Retired Educators Association has been an active organization in the community since its founding in 1954. Dan Herrington, father of CCREA member and local historian Beth Herrington, served as its first president.
Although meetings for this year have been postponed due to the risks of COVID-19, the organization remains active under its current president Kriss Harris.
CCREA membership if open to all retired school administrators, teachers and support personnel.
For more information, call 918-931-8239.
