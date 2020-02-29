The Cherokee County Retired Educators Association will meet on Thursday, March 5, at 11:30 a.m. in the Restaurant of the Cherokees, 17793 Highway 62.
The CCREA is open to all retired school administrators, teachers and support personnel.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 71. Former Deputy Chief of the Cherokee Nation. Died February 25th. Services March 2nd, 10:00am, Sequoyah HS Gym. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation March 1st starting at 2:00pm, family present, 4:00pm-6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
WELLING [mdash] age 47. NSU Sanitation Technician. Died Sunday, February 23rd, in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services Friday, February 28th, 10:00am Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Barber Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, February 27th, 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
