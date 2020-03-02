The Cherokee County Retired Educators Association will meet on Thursday, March 5, at 11:30 a.m. in the Restaurant of the Cherokees.
The CCREA is open to all retired school administrators, teachers and support personnel.
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Billy G. Keys AGE: 78 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Machine Operator DIED: February 28, 2020 SERVICES: 1:00 PM March 3, 2020 Fort Gibson National Cemetery
TULSA [mdash] Wanda "Jakie" Lee Ballard, born September 16, 1935, of Tulsa, OK passed away on Thursday, February 27. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 1:00 p.m., at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 71. Former Deputy Chief of the Cherokee Nation. Died February 25th. Services March 2nd, 10:00am, Sequoyah HS Gym. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation March 1st starting at 2:00pm, family present, 4:00pm-6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.