Retired NSU chair Van Nostrand wins Nightingale Award of Excellence

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Nurses Association held its 111th Annual Nurses' Convention - hosted for the first time virtually - on Thursday, Oct. 1. During the event honoring the Year of the Nurse, an awards ceremony was held to recognize this year's most outstanding Oklahoma nurses.
This year's recipient of the Nightingale Award of Excellence is Dr. Joyce Van Nostrand.
Van Nostrand is an educator and mentor within the Oklahoma nursing community, and her dedication to teaching and the nursing profession is unparalleled, according to ONA members. She retired as the department chair of the nursing program at Northeastern State University after 28 years of service to students, faculty members, and health care.
The Nightingale Award of Excellence is conferred on an ONA member who during their career has: Demonstrated innovative strategies to fulfill job responsibilities and-or role responsibilities in their professional role and within the community they work and live; consistently surpass expectations of a professional nurse; thus, enhancing the image of nursing as a profession; demonstrates sustained and substantial contribution to the Oklahoma Nurses Association; and served as a role model of consistent excellence in their area of practice.
Other professional behaviors, such as mentoring, advocacy, research conduction or utilization, publications and presentations should also be demonstrated throughout his/her career.
"Receiving the ONA Nightingale Award of Excellence 2020 was a humbling and memorable experience," said Van Nostrand. "Words fail to capture my feelings and thoughts. Many thanks to those that nominated and supported me."
For more information about ONA or other award winners from the 2020 ONA Annual Convention, visit www.oklahomanurses.org or call 405-840-3476.
