Retired NSU prof speaks about his fight with COVID

The start of the COVID-19 experience for retired Northeastern State University Emeritus Professor of English Bob McQuitty began in January, when he suddenly collapsed. His battle with the virus almost cost him his life.
McQuitty said the collapse occurred when he was rolling over in his walker to sit next to his wife Jeanette, after just finishing breakfast. Emergency Medical Services took McQuitty to the Northeastern Health System, where he was intubated and put in the Intensive Care Unit for a week. He constantly came in and out of consciousness the first week he was in the hospital, so his memory remains fuzzy from that time.
"I don't recall much of what went on at Tahlequah hospital, but I remember being in the ICU. The room was full of people, nurses, doctors, and I didn't know anybody," said McQuitty.
McQuitty vaguely remembers hearing two ministers speak at NHS, which made him start thinking more about God during his many weeks in ICU.
A transfer to move McQuitty to the Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in Muskogee took place about four weeks later. While staying in Muskogee, he said, he found out he had underlying problems with his weight, lungs, and heart.
McQuitty said one of the most difficult parts of his stay was the dark and restless nights, where he would question his existence.
"I began to pray, as I had never prayed before," said McQuitty.
During these nights, McQuitty would hear Darrell DeRadcliffe, a Cornerstone Specialty Hospital medical professional, singing old Christian hymns several doors down from his room. McQuitty said DeRadcliffe's singing was encouraging for him during those restless nights.
After about four weeks, McQuitty was transferred to St. John Rehabilitation Hospital in Broken Arrow, as he could not get out of bed or walk by himself. He underwent physical therapy for three to four hours a day for three weeks.
McQuitty is now back at his Tahlequah home with Jeannette. He said he does not have anymore symptoms or issues, except he usually has to have a walker or wheelchair to get around now.
"When we got home, we celebrated God's power and glory. COVID was gone. My heart and lung problems were better. My attitude was entirely changed. I saw God in the people who helped me live. Even my weight problem was better," said McQuitty.
Before going into the hospital, McQuitty weighed 300 pounds; he now weighs 240 pounds. He said his faith in God was weak before his illness, but that faith - like his body - now feels stronger.
McQuitty spoke June 26 at First Presbyterian Church of Tahlequah about his hospital stay and its impact on his life. First Presbyterian is the McQuittys' home church, where members, along with some from other faith communities, prayed for him during his time in the hospital.
"I truly feel like I have been given a new life," said McQuitty.
