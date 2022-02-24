Anyone looking for a private investigator will see several ads pop up during an online search, touting those who will catch cheating spouses or ferreting out deadbeat dads, but one local professional said he's only focused on criminal cases.
Retired Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigator Agent Bob Powell has been a private investigator for cold cases that were his when he was still working. He said it was his obligation of his to make amends with the families of victims he'd promise closure to.
"I'm a little bit different, because I'm fortunate enough I have a couple of different retirements and I can be a whole lot more selective on what I do," Powell said. "Initially, when I got my license, it was strictly to work cold cases and focus only on the ones I had a part in when I was an OSBI agent."
Most private investigators have an agency, so few are like Powell. He doesn't advertise or solicit business, and he limits his cases to criminal probes.
"Most of them associate themselves with an agency that's got four or five different types of investigators. They have a classified listing or they have a listing online, and they advertise that they do pretty much anything you need," said Powell.
While most focus on work pertaining to cheating spouses and surveillance, Powell homes in on homicide cold cases.
"Most of my old cases were reports of OSBI cases, and the OSBI is still the lead agency. The OSBI will not share information based on part of a state law that protects OSBI reports from being accessed by defense attorneys or by any other agency," he said.
To obtain these reports, the district attorney or the sheriff's office may have to request that information. Powell said that's a challenge for him, because he's not able to get back into the original case investigations he had when he was an agent.
"The challenge with cold cases is there's a reason why they went cold, and that means there was maybe no viable suspect, no any good leads to start off with or you got diverted on to other cases," Powell said.
Training is offered by private companies and has to be approved by the sanctioning body, the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, or CLEET.
"It's fairly extensive and it seems to take a better part of six weeks," Powell said. "They go through the entire gamut of how to do interviews, database searches and how to get information on people, and surveillance equipment and techniques you use."
Powell said there are close to 1,000 licensed private investigators in the state, but only 150 are associated with his organization.
"The Oklahoma Private Investigators Association is trying to step up and provide additional training, organization and coordination among the different agencies, rather than compete with one another. We're trying to work together for a common goal of solving cases, one way or another," said Powell.
The OPIA was formed in 1984 to increase awareness and promote professional standards.
"Since its inception, the OPIA has been instrumental in protecting the profession from unfair legislation, while at the same time, sponsoring legislation that is healthy for the industry," the OPIA said.
Licensed private investigators have been invited to join the Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, and Powell said that's a big deal.
"Once a year, they have an annual meeting, and they bring in speakers and all the classes are CLEET-certified. We have continuing education, and every time you renew your license, you have to show CLEET you've done all of these things and you've met the requirements," he said.
Not only is that meeting beneficial for training purposes, Powell said it's an opportunity to bond with other members.
"In a lot of cases, private investigators and law enforcement are kind of on opposite sides of the street. This provides a way to help us work together on a common cause," said Powell.
One case Powell would like to see closed is the 1985 murder of Linda Wheeler and four children in Sallisaw, for which serial killer Herman Edward Lamb Jr. was acquitted. Wheeler was Lamb's ex-wife.
