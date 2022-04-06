Bromeliacea is a family of plants with 75 genera and around 3,590 known families of plants - including a familiar species, the pineapple.
Dr. Craig Clifford is a retired Northeastern State University biology professor who has taken a special interest in this flora. He was featured speaker during the the April meeting of the Nasturtium Garden Club of Tahlequah.
"I am an avid gardener and beekeeper," Clifford told club members.
These plants have many varieties, some of which are more commercialized than others. Aechmea fasciata, for example, are often sold in stores as Mother's Day gifts.
Clifford explained many interesting features of bromeliads. They are sometimes referred to as "air plants" because they can grow with very little soil and are even known to sprout up in crevices of trees.
"The do probably need some protection from the full sun," Clifford.
Bromeliads seem to be fairly prolific plants, as well.
"Once a sprout blooms, it won't bloom again," said Clifford. "It will stay leafy and produce other sprouts."
Clifford has even managed to grow these plants locally, despite apparent challenges with the climate.
"I have produced five pineapples right here in Tahlequah," said Clifford.
These fruits require special care and can take an average of 18 months to mature, even in the perfect climate, but Clifford has taken a special interest in the plants.
"These are just striking plants, even without blooms," said Clifford. "You really can't overwater them."
Bromeliads are just one of the many types of plants the gardeners from Nasturtium Garden Club are raising here in Tahlequah. One of the members, Sandy Fitzgerald, explained that club members do more than just tend their own gardens; they contribute to the beautification of the community.
"We work on the curbside gardens weekly downtown here," said Fitzgerald. "There are 23 of them."
On top of the weekly projects, the gardeners get together the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at Brookside House in Sequoyah City Park to learn from one another and guest speakers. Membership is only $10 and covers from September to June of the following year. It is never too late in the season to join.
"The $10 is worth it, just for the June meeting," said Fitzgerald. "That is when we do our garden tour. You can learn so much from seeing other people's gardens and how they grow things. We get so many ideas from each other."
This month, bromeliads were the focus of the meeting but every month brings something new and interesting to help members grow in their craft.
"Everybody's garden is a work in progress, you know," said Fitzgerald.
