Retiree chose to settle down in Cherokee County

Margaret Heiner decided to retire in Cherokee County after visiting many times during her travels.
"I like having all of the seasons, and there is so much history here," said Heiner, 81.
Originally from northern Texas, Heiner majored in education and was a public school history and social studies teacher.
When her husband Charles retired from an oil corporation, they began traveling the United States. Heiner enjoyed researching sites to visit and planning their itineraries. Charles passed away a decade ago.
"He was my light and the love of a lifetime," said Heiner.
Although the couple never had children of their own, Heiner has many fond memories of the students she taught, and even keeps in touch with a couple.
"I always tell them that I appreciate them writing to me and sharing the people they have become and the lives they have built," she said. "I hope they pass down the art of letter-writing to younger folks."
Having been in the Lake Tenkiller area for a few years, Heiner enjoys walking with her two Jack Russell terriers.
"They keep me active and give me someone to talk to," she said.
While she hasn't volunteered with any organizations locally, she was active in educational groups in Texas.
She tries to stay current with area news, and likes reading about how many nonprofits and individuals are helping others.
"It's a sign you are in a good community when there are so many caring people and places to turn to for assistance," said Heiner.
Heiner enjoys visiting the Cherokee Nation museums and the Cherokee Heritage Center.
"The new museum downtown is wonderful, and it's nice to be able to walk to the others from there," she said. "I like to try new restaurants, and don't mind eating alone."
Although she has had lunch at a few of the senior citizen centers and community buildings, Heiner hasn't participated in any of the activities offered.
"I was never much into games or crafts. It's great those things are available, but I prefer to read or watch documentaries," said Heiner.
Still driving, the roads are one thing about Cherokee County Heiner wishes were better.
"The amount of places to visit in the area is great, but it's not always fun getting to them," she said.
