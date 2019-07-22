Retiree says vet services attracted couple to area

Earlene Rystedt will turn 72 on Thursday, and she is busier that she ever was when she was in the workforce.
Rystedt is the secretary-treasurer of the Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department and president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. She started bingo games at the VFW 11 years ago to help raise funds for the organizations.
“They had no way of generating money. They couldn’t pay the utilities,” said Rystedt, who still manages the Monday night games.
She also takes time to have coffee and doughnuts twice a month at the VFW Post. Veterans and family members can join in on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to noon.
“They don’t have to be members of the VFW,” she said. “They sit around and talk. They’re not happy with the government.”
Rystedt and her husband, Kenneth, moved to Cherokee County 16 years ago after visiting from Eureka, California. Their oldest daughter had moved to the area two years before them.
“The politics were so terrible; it was horrible.” she said. “We knew when we retired we’d leave California.”
The Rystedts tried Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Arizona, looking for different things that would be good for them. Taxes tended to be too high in most places they visited.
What Rystedt likes best about this part of the country is the weather, the friendly people, and the opportunities for veterans.
“I don’t like extreme heat, so I just stay in the house,” she said. “The area is really veteran-oriented. We didn’t know about the VFW or anything in California. The first parade we went to here was a Veterans Day parade. It made me cry; I couldn’t believe all the support.”
The VFW Auxiliary is open to people who have immediate family members who are veterans.
“We need to get younger people in here. A lot of them don’t like to think about their military time,” said Rystedt. “It’s a really great organization. When the older ones die off, what happens to the organization?”
Rystedt also said there are more things for senior citizens to do in this area than there were in California.
As for improvement, Rystedt said she often hears people complain about the roads in town.
“There’s getting to be way too many people for the roads. Muskogee Avenue hasn’t been touched since we moved here. It’s horrible,” she said. “They need to prioritize. A lot of people are disgusted about the situation.”
Rystedt was formerly a supervisor at Best Western.
“I started at the bottom and worked my way up. You have to have a good work ethic,” she said. “I’d rather be two hours early than five minutes late. My husband is the same way.”
The Rystedts have three daughters, two of whom live here. They also have seven grandkids and 15 great-grandchildren.
Her advice to the younger generations is to plan for the future.
“Make sure you pay into retirement. A lot of people, when they’re younger, don’t think about that. Society Security isn’t enough,” said Rystedt. “They don’t think far enough ahead.”
