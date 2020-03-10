Retiring Extension educator looking 'north to Alaska'

After more than 21 years of working for the Cherokee County community, Rogers Williams, agriculture educator for the Cherokee County Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service, is hanging up his hat.
Williams came to Tahlequah in 1999, when he first began to work for OSU Extension. For years, he’s provided resources and educational programs for anyone needing help with agricultural problems, gardening tips, land management advice and more. Although the job has involved some “bureaucratic junk” that he calls a "pain," getting a chance to help people has made it all worthwhile.
“The big thing in life is helping people,” Williams said. “I don’t have to volunteer anywhere to get to help people. I get to come here and people call and ask for me to help them. I’m just thankful I’ve got to help as many people as I’ve had.”
The agriculture expert has fielded countless phones calls over the years. In Williams’ office, he's saved up nearly two large drawers of notes he has taken over the years from people needing advice. Only two or three times has he ever not had an answer, he said.
While OSU Extension offices have served as local resources for people across the state for a long time, many posts in Oklahoma have had to adjust to thinner budgets and smaller staffs in recent years. Williams said it’s up to the public to demand that offices throughout the state not only stay open, but are properly staffed with qualified employees.
“I just hope it gets back to what it should be, because a lot of the counties around have just one educator or no educators,” he said. “The Extension Service belongs to the people of Oklahoma, and there are people who are trying to make it their own. They’re trying to take the funding and spend it in Stillwater or wherever, but the Extension offices belong to the people of Oklahoma and to the people of the county.”
Williams grew up in Cordell, Oklahoma, and went to a junior college before earning his master’s degree in agronomy at Oklahoma State University. In Stillwater, he managed the Oklahoma Foundation Seed Stocks, which connects farmers with certified seed growers, so they can grow new varieties of crops like wheat, cotton, or grass. Later, he worked for the Waggoner Ranch in Vernon, Texas, where he watched over 27,000 acres of farmland and 510,000 acres of grassland.
“I managed the farm and also pulled soil samples and did whatever they needed done, agronomy-wise, on the grass part,” Williams said. “You’d think you couldn’t cover something like that, but it’s like everything else: You just do what you can.”
Williams said he once got the attention of folks during a controlled burn of around 5,000 acres at the Waggoner Ranch, as the fire was so large it showed up on satellite radar. Due to a dispute among owners and Williams' tendency to be “pretty frank in my speech,” he eventually moved on from the ranch, which was later sold for around $725 million.
When he first moved to Tahlequah, he had lived on 70 acres of land west of town, which he would eventually sell to head for the city. When he’s not busy helping the community, he enjoys welding, woodworking and gardening. Williams hasn’t started planting crops this year yet, because he prefers to buy produce from the grocery store if knows it’s of higher quality than anything that could be grown in a garden.
“When you talk about tomatoes, cucumbers, squash and okra, those are the ones you kind of have a hard time going to the store and getting real good quality,” he said. “A lot of it is just the fact that they are so much fresher. If you talk about carrots, you can’t grow a better carrot than you can [buy at the store]. I’m not big on growing it just because I think I’m going to be self-sufficient.”
Williams has three sons. Wayne is an emergency room doctor in Seminole, Oklahoma; Weston works for an engineering firm in Kansas City, Missouri; and youngest son Wyatt is an optometrist in town. He also has eight grandkids. Now that he’s retired, he expects to help his family with future endeavors, as one son is getting ready to build a house and another is about to buy one. He added that as a parent, it's more important to raise children right than it is to be their friend.
“Then after you get them raised, you have the opportunity to be their friend and just help them like a buddy would,” Williams said. “So I’ve raised them, they’ve all turned out well, and now I get a chance to be their friend. I don’t have to chew them out for anything. They’re more asking for advice than I am trying to force things on them.”
In recent years, Williams has been traveling to Alaska. He has an aunt and uncle who own a cabin on the Kenai Peninsula, and he has visited every summer since 2013. He’s fished for salmon and halibut, dug for clams, and has taken a couple of trips via helicopter to the top of glacier. He said the water on top of a glacier is “the prettiest color of blue you’ll ever see in your life.”
“The helicopter pilot who took us up there the first time brought some jugs up there, and while we were walking around, he was filling his water jugs with this glacier water,” said Williams. “We got a drink, but the second time they gave us little water bottles to bring some water back with us. You talk about perfect water!”
One time in Alaska, Williams took a river-rafting trip that he described as so intense, he almost fell out of the vessel. Thanks to his feet being hooked in to the raft and the river guide's pulling him out of the water, he didn’t drift away. While others on the trip said they would never want to experience that kind of ride again, he said he would “go in a heartbeat.”
Williams has taken trips to Alaska that sometimes lasted a few weeks or longer than a month. But now that he’s retired, he’ll be taking an extended stay in The Last Frontier.
“I’m going to go up there with a one-way ticket and come back when I’m ready,” he said.
