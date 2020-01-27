Retiring HIC staffer: Work a blessing

After giving more than 15 years to Help In Crisis and area sexual assault victims and those who assist them, Sandra Dearborn is getting ready to retire. Her last day is Jan. 31.
While Dearborn, 72, is originally from Mississippi, and her husband Jim is from New Hampshire, they met in California. There is where they were married and had four children. They have seven grandchildren.
The couple moved to Tahlequah 20 years ago from Joplin, Missouri, because Jim pastored a church here for five years. They had seeded two churches in Northern California.
A history major, Dearborn said she loves the rich historical value the Cherokee County area offers.
"It's beautiful here, and we've met wonderful people," she said. "I like the involvement with people who love to be here and make a contribution."
The church Jim moved here to pastor at is no longer open, but Dearborn said they have found many close friends from his work. The Dearborns currently attend 29 Eleven Church, but have attended First Baptist Church and New Life Worship Center. Jim now owns a business as a painting contractor, and is involved in men's ministry at church.
After two years as a teller at Bank of America, Dearborn began working at Help In Crisis as the sexual assault services coordinator in March 2005. She has no personal experience of trauma, but in California, the Dearborns worked with services dealing with runaways, domestic violence and sexual assault. They have also run a group home for orphans and children in need of families.
"There were a lot of needy and confused young people," said Dearborn. "I always worked with some form of victimization because those children were often victims."
Dearborn said having a teaching background, and management and leadership skills from previous jobs, helped her succeed at HIC.
"I had to learn how to network within the community structure itself," she said.
Over the past 15 years, Dearborn has trained at least 25 registered nurses to become sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE), and has done educational peer counseling with victims of crimes after sexual assaults.
"In over 15 years, we've done 635 exams. That's been a big job," she said.
She has accumulated over 700 hours of specialized training, which she said has been extremely beneficial. She has also provided hundreds of hours of training to nurses, advocates, hot line workers, law enforcement, and large groups, such as senior citizens and sororities.
"Last year, I had 21 presentations I created for the purpose of training education in this field," Dearborn said. "Trainings we've done can be anywhere from an hour to 40 hours, which is the nurses."
Dearborn has also led a weekly sexual assault group for victims since she began at HIC. This will continue after she retires.
"It's a lot of counseling. I have some excellent resources we use," she said. "This is 24-7 for me. I'm on call and in charge of those on call."
She is grateful for community partners who collaborate with HIC, but greater funding from businesses and corporations would be appreciated.
Changes Dearborn has seen since she's lived in Tahlequah include the growth of the HIC shelter, and the success of Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.
"Our community is growing more service-minded. Many people are faithful donors," she said. "The men are very vocal in their support of women by walking and with their voices."
Dearborn's advice to younger generations is this: "Read and learn as much as possible. Listen extremely well. Provide love in each encounter, and look to the Lord God Almighty for all your help."
In what little spare time Dearborn has, she enjoys cooking, reading, embroidery, traveling, and staying up with friends to socialize. She also has fun with her standard poodle, Liberty Bell, whom they call Libby.
After she retires, Dearborn hopes to help her husband with his business, find time to organize her house, and travel.
"We want to visit California, Florida, and all of our kids. We love being with our grandkids," she said. "I may find another place to offer services, another job perhaps. I have been very blessed."
