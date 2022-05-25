Dreary morning weather could not dampen the spirits at the Remember the Removal Bike Ride sendoff event, which took place May 25 at the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex.
Friends, family, tribal leaders, and supporters gathered outside the complex to honor and celebrate the five citizen cyclists who left Tahlequah on Wednesday to follow the forced trek their ancestors made in the late 1830s along the Trail of Tears.
The cyclists' first stop is Cherokee, North Carolina, where they will join seven cyclists from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Together, they will start their ride on May 30 in New Echota, Georgia, pedaling the 950 miles back to Tahlequah to follow the Northern Route of the Trail of Tears. With the return on June 17, their journey spans the states of Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Approximately 16,000 Cherokees were forced to walk the Trail of Tears, exposing them to harsh weather conditions, disease, starvation and resulting in the death of an estimated 4,000. One cyclist, Tahlequah native Kayce O'Field, reflected on this history and the resilience and perseverance of her ancestors.
"It's important to remember and for people to know that we are here, because I think it was an attempt to kill us off," said O'Field.
She and her teammates have been preparing for this ride since December, in history lessons and on their bikes.
"I actually didn't have a lot of biking experience before this," said O'Field. "I remember they asked me that when I was applying, and I really didn't."
O'Field said she started her training by riding two miles a day, but now, she can do 60.
Taking part in the 14th Remember the Removal Bike Ride, this year's cyclists are the first all-female team. Speaking to her team, mentor Tracie Asbill offered some words of encouragement.
"You all are full of support for each other. Leave no one behind," said Asbill. "Love each other, because love never fails."
Several other Cherokee Nation leaders spoke at the event, including Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr, who touched on how this journey will affect the cyclists and others.
"You will all come
back to be leaders," Hoskin said. "You will inspire others, just as you've inspired your chief."
After the formal event had concluded, the cyclists chatted with and hugged their loved ones before they had to say their goodbyes. To assist them during their ride, the team will be followed by a trailer and support staff, including a marshal.
"We're taken care of," said O'Field.
