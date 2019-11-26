The Tahlequah Community Fund has a 20-year history, but most of the growth has happened in the past 10 years, according to board Chairman Ken Purdy.
"We've slowly grown in recognition by people in the community," he said. "The big thing for us is that the Community Fund is an organization all about Tahlequah. It's an opportunity to donate money that supports local organizations. It contributes to the quality of life."
TCF is part of the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, which was started in 1992, and expanded in 1999. According to its website, CFO has grown from a single fund serving one community to a statewide organization with more than 850 active funds and collective assets totaling more than $100 million. In 2018, CFO's component funds awarded nearly $11 million in grants.
CFO is the investment vehicle for TCF, according to Purdy.
"The money goes into the endowment, and we look for the return," he said. "We're told by Communities Foundation of Oklahoma that we have one of the more active funds in the state."
CFO also matches donations made to TCF.
"They put in 5% of their money to help grow that," said Purdy. "It's a good way to compound that money."
Purdy has recently become chair of the seven-member board, as Mark Gish, previous chair and a board founder, has stepped down to take a position with CFO.
"Under his watchful eye, the endowment fund has grown from $5,000 to $410,000," said Jodeen Worth, TCF volunteer. "The total donations to the Tahlequah Community Fund since 1999 are $860,398, and total donations to area nonprofits since 1999 are $218,581."
Purdy said Gish "put his heart and soul into the organization."
"He deserves a lot of recognition for his dedication. An awful lot of growth of this organization has been steered by Mark," he said.
The main feature of TCF is its small grants program. This past cycle, TCF accepted grant proposals up to $3,500 each, and 39 organizations applied. Based on the competitive proposals, 21 organizations were selected, and $55,500 was distributed.
About 60% of donations typically go to educational projects. The other 40% covers a wide array of programs and projects, such as supporting the less fortunate through food banks and shelters, or the arts through the Tahlequah Community Playhouse.
"One hundred percent of the funds get passed on to other organizations. None of it goes to administration," said Purdy.
Selecting the grant proposals to approve can be difficult, according to J.D. Carey, board treasurer.
"There's a lot of great projects. You want to help everyone, but there are funding limitations," he said.
The community fund encourages projects in the following areas: community development and revitalization; health and human services; parks, recreation, and environment; and youth and education.
The board has developed and refined a scoring system to make the selection process as objective as possible, Purdy said.
Another way the Community Fund assists is through individual donations specified for projects. The $100,000 donation used for a sidewalk project on College Avenue and Morgan Street went through TCF before being given to the city.
Carey said legacy gifts - those donated after a person's death - have made a big impact on TCF.
"All year-round, we have people who are donors," said Carey.
This month, TCF announced a Special Project Challenge Grant to assist nonprofit 501(c)(3) and local government entities, including public schools.
The SPCG focuses on projects that directly engage residents and businesses in creating green spaces, gathering places, mini-parks, public art, and other community amenities, according to Purdy.
"We are looking for physical improvements that have the biggest appeal and benefit the community," said Purdy. "We hope to have a robust, strong response."
According to SPCG guidelines, the project should benefit a significant need for infrastructure or other physical enhancement in the community. The SPCG will match every dollar raised by the chosen organization, up to $50,000, and it will be committed to the specific project.
Nonprofit organizations serving the Tahlequah area are eligible to submit a Special Project Challenge Grant application by March 31, but the entities must show they have the ability to raise the required matching funds.
"We call Tahlequah home and want to see it thrive," said Carey.
Learn more
For information on the Special Project Challenge Grant, or to donate to the Tahlequah Community Fund, contact J.D. Carey, 918-456-6665; Jodeen Worth, 918, 822-7643; or Ken Purdy, 918-931-7926.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.