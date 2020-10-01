For eight years, the Northeastern State University Robotics Academy of Critical Engagement has educated future teachers and community children through the College of Education. Going forward, RACE has a new building and a new name, but the mission remains the same.
The Innovation & Discovery Education Academy - IDEA - was revealed at a ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon. The former Special Services and Speech-Language Pathology Clinic has been updated for IDEA.
"We will be able to offer more services for our students, faculty, and the community at-large," said Vanessa Anton, dean of College of Education. "I can't tell you how hard they've worked. You'll see it through their creativity."
In 2012, NSU partnered with Cherokee Nation to establish robotics in the teacher education program. Robotics was added to a technology in education class the following year, and RACE was officially established in 2013.
According to Dr. Steve Turner, president of NSU, the Academy exploded in 2015, and then expanded to the Broken Arrow campus.
"Because of this effort that began in a small space - actually, two small spaces - in Bagley Hall, 2,000 teachers have been trained in the RACE program," said Turner.
More than 10,000 students have attended RACE Summer Youth Academy camps, according to Turner. He said it's important for all learners - especially adult ones - to be engaged in the subject matter and to have real-world experiences.
"The new name is more characteristic and representative of this program," said Turner.
IDEA Director Barbara Fuller said they had been wanting to change the name.
"We wanted it to adequately represent what we do, which is innovation. We started with what we do; we offer opportunities of investigations and discovery. Whether a teacher or a child, we want it to be exciting and spark their interest," said Fuller.
When College of Education faculty members were asked to vote on a name, 73 percent chose Innovation & Discovery Education Academy.
Fuller and her assistants have been working for months to get the building ready, as they were running out of room in Bagley Hall.
"They have painted, refloored rooms, built work tables, planted gardens - they used their creative skills on this," said Anton.
Fuller said there are still a lot of things to do to. The former Special Services building has more than 25 rooms, and some will be used for offices, training areas, a lounge, and more. A couple will be used by the science department and the NSU Vertebrate Museum.
Along with antiques, original art, movie posters, and unique seating, the lobby has a video game station, musical instruments, and more.
While the Raspberry Pi seismograph has been in the old RACE lab for a while, now it is hooked up to a monitor, and everyone who goes into the IDEA lobby can see where local and abroad earthquakes are happening.
Another screen in the lobby is tuned to the NASA TV station because the Academy has multiple connections to NASA. Seven teachers are NASA certified, and the organization has donated many tools and items. Due in part to a grant IDEA received, a NASA camp will be held through IDEA this summer.
Many walls of the hallways have been painted with murals or have posters or artwork on them. Positive quotes are painted around a large community bulletin board. The makerspace has games, books, and curriculum that can be checked out. Fuller hopes to offer lunchtime make-and-take sessions for NSU educators.
"We have so much support from the community. There are a lot of retired teachers who donate things from their classrooms," said Fuller.
Most rooms are themed, especially in the west wing, which has the doors painted different colors so people can easily find the room they are wanting to use. Among the rooms in that wing are: an art room with tools for sewing, quilting, vinyl cutting, and more; a NASA room featuring a large telescope; a tool room with saws, drills, gardening equipment and more; a rock and fossil room; and a soundproof recording room with a green screen, lighting, and kits to make stop motion animations.
Fuller said she is especially happy about the recording room.
"We can have VR [virtual reality] in here. Teachers can record lessons and teach from virtually anywhere," she said.
The rock and fossil room has been set up by Darryl Rhoads and Sally Brasel.
"We're trying to help teachers with a resource. They can just walk in and sit down, and it's all here for them. We have stuff they can check out and use," said Rhoads.
Another room is full of kits and backpacks with lesson plans that can be checked out by the public. Items needed may also be checked out, if IDEA has them.
Area Boy Scouts are building a butterfly garden, as IDEA has become a certified monarch waystation. Butterflies are already being hatched and released from the building.
"We will eventually tag them somehow, and when they are stopped at another certified waystation, we will know where they've traveled," said Fuller. "I would like to put a camera out in the garden, especially since so many students are learning virtually."
Check it out
Fuller said as soon as NSU gives the OK, IDEA will start having community classes and children's camps. An Adventure Club limited to 25 students is already being planned. Small groups of a few people can book times to use rooms. Those interested in using any of the spaces or checking out items should call the IDEA office at 918-444-3739, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
