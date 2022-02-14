Friends across a spectrum of color, gender, and orientation boogied into the night at Dewain’s Place on Saturday, Feb. 12, while also raising money for Help In Crisis.
Event organizer David Cornsilk announced that the community raised $2,700 to help victims of domestic abuse.
“Domestic violence is on the rise in our community. When we have organizations that will help people, no questions asked, and when women are fleeing from abuse, and same-sex couples, if there is a domestic violence, the person being abused can find safety through Help In Crisis,” said Cornsilk.
He chose to hold his birthday party event at Dewain’s Place because it is a safe haven for members of the LGBT community.
“Their establishment is recognized by Help in Crisis as a safe location. If a partner is fleeing from domestic violence, they can find safety in Dewain’s,” he said.
HIC is a nonprofit that provides a safe shelter for women and families who are victims of domestic abuse. It also helps abused individuals to find shelter elsewhere.
“Twenty-five percent of our budget basically comes from donations and community support – people from the community who contribute – so a lot of what those funds are used for are things that grants won’t pay for,” said Laura Kuester, director of HIC.
Money raised from the Cornsilk birthday party fundraiser will go to provide food for victims. In addition, funds will be used to pay for first month’s rent, or a deposit on utilities.
Joseph Cloud is a friend of Cornsilk and a student at Northeastern State University. He believes the event was cathartic, because it allowed people to come together who have not had the opportunity to do so, particularly amid COVID restrictions.
“When I learned that it was an opportunity to help Help in Crisis, it was a no-brainer,” said Cloud. “I was moved by this gathering of many different lived experiences under one roof. There were black and white, old and young, gender fluid, Native and non-Native. That was pretty special.”
The event accepted over 200 cover charges from attendees. After midnight, event organizers stopped charging, so Cornsilk isn’t exactly sure how many people were in attendance. Party-goers enjoyed one round of free booze, compliments of Cornsilk, a costume contest, disco dancing, and a drag show, with special musical performances.
Carol Kelly-Jones is a friend of Cornsilk's who attended the event. She learned about the event on Facebook, and was excited when Cornsilk asked her to attend.
“He always puts on a good show when he does things like this. He doesn’t ever disappoint. The night, it was the best to describe it, it was like a night of Studio 54 coming to Tahlequah,” said Kelly-Jones. “A lot of people were in attendance, ready to disco the night away. Everyone had a good time. David had said it would be the party of the century, and it certainly was.”
The drag show was hosted by Ivana B. Real, and three of her friends.
“I wanted to give the LGBTQ community visibility. Because of COVID, events at TahlEquality have slowed down,” said Cornsilk. “It is important for young gay, trans people to have a place they can feel safe and be themselves. At this party, it shows that the LGBTQ community and straight community can party together and have a blast.”
Vicki Peterson lives in the Oklahoma City area and heard about the event. She drove three hours to attend because she believes in the cause.
"I found disco attire at a Goodwill in Yukon and couldn't wait to see my friend to celebrate his life," said Peterson. "Supporting Help In Crisis and the LGBT community was such a bonus, and the drag show was top-notch – one of the best I've ever seen. I hope to see another event like this in the future."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.