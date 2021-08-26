Revelers urged to practice safety over holiday weekend

Local authorities are planning to be out and about, patrolling the roads and neighborhoods during the Labor Day weekend.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies, investigators, and administrators will be on the roads, just as they are every holiday.
“The Grand River Dam Authority takes care of river and everything north of the bridge. We patrol everything south of the bridge to the lake," Chennault said.
Corps units will be out on the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller as well.
GRDA officials are urging lake and river goers to wear life jackets while out on the water.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, drowning has been the cause of three-quarters of all boating fatalities. Among those, 85 percent of the victims weren't wearing life jackets.
"Labor Day weekend is always an active time on the lakes and rivers, and we encourage the public to come out and have a great time," said GRDA Vice President of Corporate Communications Justin Alberty. "However, that great time always starts with wearing your life jacket, using common sense on the water, and always boating and floating safe, smart and sober.”
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said officers would normally operate as they have every weekend. However, the department will be switching back to 12-hour shifts due to COVID-19.
The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported 469 crashes during the 2019 Labor Day holiday. Fifty-five were alcohol- or drug-related. Nearly 12 percent of holiday crashes involved a potentially impaired driver, OHSO said.
Fatalities over the holiday weekend decreased by one from the 2018 Labor Day weekend.
“While the overall fatalities decreased, the number of alcohol/drug related fatalities rose from 2018 to 2019. [In] 2015, [we] saw the highest number of alcohol- and drug-related fatalities in the last five years,” OHSO said.
According to data, a larger number of crashes occurred on the Friday evening of Labor Day weekend, and during the day on Saturday and Monday.
“At least one fatal crash occurred on each of the four days of the holiday weekend, and were split between daytime and nighttime crashes,” said OHSO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.