'Reversal' detail adds element to abortion issue

The Oklahoma Legislature passed a new law signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt this year that will require providers to inform patients receiving medically-induced abortions that the procedure could possibly be reversed.
The new law will go into effect Nov. 1, and except in the case of a medical emergency, physicians may not perform or induce abortion without informing patients at least 72 hours prior that effects of the medication might be reversed. They must also inform the patients that information regarding mifepristone, the drug used to bring about an abortion, is available on the health department's website.
Opponents of the bill have argued the reversing of a medical abortion is not scientifically proven, while some legislators believe it keeps up with medical advances.
"This law ties physicians' hands by forcing them to deliver information many believe is not based on the same standards that other medicine is held to," said Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democrats vice chair. "It is another piece of legislation full of legal minefields for these performative hucksters to waste money and time over. Another loss to health care for Oklahomans."
Both State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, and State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, voted "yes" on the bill.
Meredith said it's a chance for a woman to rethink her decision one last time.
"If the doctor has to mention that to them, they have one more opportunity to decide whether they want to go forth with it or not," he said. "That's a decision that person has to make, and if the doctors can give them one more opportunity to not do it, then I think they should. I voted yes on it, because I don't think it was a bad idea to have that go into effect."
Once the law passes, it might be in the best interest of providers to inform the patients of the reversal option, as any person who knowingly performs or attempts to induce an abortion in violation of the new provision would be guilty of a felony. Pemberton believes it is in the best interest of the patient to be aware of the option, as well.
"You would think a medical doctor would want to make sure a patient has all the information, because there are women who at the last second could possibly decide, 'No, I don't want to do this,'" said Pemberton. "They need to be aware that they can reverse the procedure up to a certain point."
Pemberton said the bill allows patients to make the best-educated decision, and compared it to a medication company's advertisements that share the side effects of their drug.
Medically induced abortions are performed by taking two drugs 24 hours apart. The first is the mifepristone and the second is misoprostol. Surgical clinics, private offices, and any facility where abortions are performed will be required to post signage in each patient waiting room that mifepristone is not always effective and that the intended effect could be reversed if the second pill has not been administered.
Justin Kennedy, Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair, said the bill has more to do with with informed consent than it does political activism.
"It's really streamlining and getting codified into law a real form of informed consent," said Kennedy. "I think it's a great thing."
Kennedy argued that opponents of the bill are "activists" and haven't considered the business end of the bill.
"It's good from a patient-doctor relationship standpoint and it's hard to even talk about it that way, but from a sales and product standpoint, because as a business, you want to sell more things and do more procedures as a health care provider," he said. "That is providing health care. At that point, you're saving the life of a child."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.