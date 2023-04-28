Armed with "gelly blasters," Red Fern festival-goers of all ages enjoyed the paintball-like game on the first day of 2023 Red Fern Festival.
This was Little Bounce Town's second year offering GellyBall at the Red Fern Festival. The game was set up south of the Splash Pad on Water Avenue and was offered both days of the festival until the evening hours.
"[GellyBall] is more age appropriate for kids than paintball," said co-owner Kristin Schnitzer.
Each "gelly blaster" has a hopper full of soft-water-filled beads that bust on impact. Schnitzer said the game is technically called "painless paintball," but noted that the gel ammo does lightly sting on impact.
LBT offered two GellyBall game modes at the festival. Brayden Gentry, 14, and Peanut Gentry, 18, demonstrated a target practice showdown, where the two competed be the first to shoot 25 light-up targets. The other mode takes place out in the field, as staff member Aaron Shores described, is "organized chaos."
"We basically give all the kids masks and guns," said Shores. "[They play for five minutes] and there are no callouts."
Players run around shooting each other and can take cover behind large inflatables strewn across the playing field. Shores said this free-for-all mode works wells for the festival because so many people want to play. LBT also offers team game modes for parties.
Shores said the game is for people of all ages, from 5- to 30-year-olds.
"Even 50-year-olds," Schnitzer added.
The 15th annual Red Fern Festival featured many activities for kids, like train rides, Cherokee traditional games, and more. LBT also set up inflatables set up at Norris Park for the Kids Fun Zone.
