REVVING UP REVENUE: Chamber of Commerce list boosts local shopping, puts city ahead of COVID curve

Local businesses can depend on the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce to get their operating information to the public, even during the pandemic.
TACC Operations Manager Kelley Robertson said the Open Business List acts as a self-service for which anyone can submit a business, not just Chamber members.
“We took all of that away during COVID-19. So this is a service to the entire business community and we don’t limit it to Chamber members,” Robertson said. “As soon as someone fills out that change of business operations, it comes into our email addresses — we’re all admins on that — so we can all go in and contact those business owners to follow up.”
TACC staffers ask business owners to update them with operational changes by filling out the form on their website.
“It’s already updated, so when you come on our website and you click on that list, all of the businesses are categorized,” Robertson said. “It’s very comprehensive, and they can put special information on there, such as if they have multiple ways of ordering. Not only are they able to tell us what their operational changes are, they can also put what promotions they have going on.”
The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan that provides direct incentive for small businesses to keep employees on the payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The PPP guidelines have changed somewhat. They’ve changed some of the perimeters as we’ve moved through the past six or seven months,” Robertson said. “Obviously we’re waiting for them to come back after the election and reconvene. Right now, the 501c6s are not eligible for PPP and no chamber in American can apply for PPP.”
Robertson said that’s up for consideration, but she anticipates changes are going to be made after Nov. 3.
“It will be refunded because we’re going to do another round. We will have all of those resources on our website, our Facebook page, and the Tahlequah Strong Facebook page,” Robertson said.
Since Robertson fears of another surge of COVID-19 on the horizon, she is stressing that residents “Spend Where You Live: Shop Home for the Holidays” with the shopping season about to kick off.
The Economic Recovery Task Force committee, Tahlequah Main Street Association, and TACC are partnering to ensure residents are spending their money in Tahlequah for the holidays.
“We’re going to do window clings, we’ve got posters, we’ve got billboards, radio ads, an ad in Tahlequah Neighbors and all of the ads in the Tahlequah Daily Press,” Robertson said. “These are going to go to every business in Tahlequah, and again, it doesn’t matter if you’re a TMSA or Chamber member.”
The silver lining in residents having to stay home during the pandemic is shopping from home, sometimes virtually.
“Our community pulled together and the shopping local and the supporting each other actually increased our tax revenue during COVID-19,” Robertson said. “We were one of a handful of counties in the entire state that were either flat or up in tax revenue during COVID-19. Tahlequah does well when we all pull together, and this has made a lot of that happen.”
Get involved
To add your business to the Open Business List, visit www.tahlequahchamber.com, or call TACC at 918-456-3742.
