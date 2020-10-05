It’s been more than 50 years since Garland Rexford Brinlee Jr. made his way to Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and 11 years since he died. But his crimes as one of Cherokee County’s most notorious residents are vividly remembered to this day.
A high school dropout, plumber, and self-proclaimed businessman, “Rex” Brinlee was taken into custody in Mayes County in 1965 and convicted of stealing cattle. Although the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals would reverse his three-year sentence before he could serve a day in prison, it would be his first of many encounters with the Oklahoma judicial system.
It was reportedly around that time he got the idea to come to Tahlequah, where Brinlee would become infamous for two bombings in 1969 and 1971. In the first bombing, for which Brinlee was never convicted, then Cherokee County Assistant District Attorney William “Bill” Bliss started up his truck, and then it exploded, leaving Bliss with lacerations to his face and stomach.
Bliss' daughter, Tahlequah resident Angie Bliss Fanning, was 9 years old when she witnessed the bombing from the family’s garage. Fanning said her father was headed to her grandparents' house to get jars for her mother, Joyce, who was canning strawberry jelly at the time.
“My brother and I wanted to go with him, and usually he would let us, but he wouldn’t let us that day, because he was just going to run up and get those jars and come back,” she said. “When he started the truck, it blew up, and it blew off part of the house.”
Bliss survived the explosion, and Fanning can remember seeing her father leaning against the tree in their front yard, holding in his intestines. It was a tree that Brinlee himself was once held against, after he confronted the Bliss family one evening as they sat down for dinner.
Before the explosion, Bliss had been raiding area night clubs that were being ran illegally. One of the bars Bliss was attempting to shut down was Brinlee’s, who one day kicked open the Bliss family’s front door as they were having supper to confront the assistant D.A. This was not a smart move on his part, said Fanning.
“Daddy got up from the dinner table and just went running at him,” said Fanning. “My dad was a strong, big guy. He grabbed a hold of him, threw his ass out the front door and held him up against the big tree that he ended up standing against after he got blown up. He held him against that tree and threatened his life and said, ‘If you ever come in my house or around my family again, you’re a dead man.’”
In the late summer of 1969, a federal grand jury in Muskogee convened to investigate the assassination attempt of Bliss. Brinlee and another man, Vernon English, were called in to testify, but were never convicted of the crime.
By that time, Brinlee had gained a reputation for himself.
“He was a funny-looking little man and just mean,” said Fanning. “If he got in a fight in his bars and he got mad at somebody, he would pop their eyeballs out of the sockets with his fingers.”
More than a year after the assassination attempt on Bliss, a pickup at the Swinson Chevrolet dealership went missing in 1970. Don Bolding, brother of then Tahlequah Police Department Chief Gene Bolding, had witnessed Brinlee looking at the Chevrolet truck, and was subpoenaed to testify in court after Brinlee was charged with theft of the vehicle.
Just days before Bolding was set to appear in court, his wife, Fern, went to warm up the truck parked outside of their house. A bomb under the truck detonated when she turned the key in the ignition, and the force of the explosion killed the Bristow kindergarten teacher.
