Ribbon-cutting held for OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine

Tribal and university officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting at the Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah on Friday, Jan. 15. From left are: Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker; current Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.; Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences President Dr. Kayse Shrum; and Dr. William Pettit, dean of the Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation.