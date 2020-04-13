TULSA – Now more than ever, RibCrib wants to make sure that good food and essential grocery items are accessible to all across the communities it serves.
On April 13, RibCrib announced the launch of Essentials, a new service enabling guests to purchase high-demand grocery and pantry items such as milk, eggs, fresh vegetables, chicken, beef, pork, hamburger patties, and toilet paper, among others. RibCrib is offering over 30 unique grocery items daily for curbside pickup and to-go orders across more than 45 of its restaurants stretched over eight states, including the Tahlequah location.
Leveraging RibCrib’s strong supply chain of slow smoked meats and homestyle sides, Essentials, in addition to regular menu items, can be ordered on RibCrib.com. Furthermore, guests can pay online providing an additional safety net for both guests and employees. Currently, Essentials is available only for curbside pickup and to-go, but delivery will be added over the next few weeks.
“As our customers are becoming increasingly worried about crowded grocery stores and limited choices on the shelves, it can be stressful when it comes to putting good food on your table – and we knew that RibCrib could help,” said Garrett Mills, president and CEO of RibCrib and Chandler Hospitality Group. “With our new Essentials service, we can help put together a great meal from our pantry to yours while keeping our teams employed across our restaurants. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”
RibCrib continues to take steps to safely serve its communities during these trying times, and Essentials is another one of the many offerings RibCrib has created in order to help people enjoy an easy and hearty meal everyone can love. These steps include:
• Operational shift to only curbside pickup, to-go and delivery (in participating locations) across all of RibCrib’s restaurants.
• Attentive and sealed packaging to prevent cross contamination.
• Heightened sanitization procedures in all restaurants.
“We’re proud to be able to provide our guests and our surrounding community the ability to get the food and supplies they need without compromising social distancing protocols or having to enter high-contact spaces,” added Mills. “At RibCrib, we’re able to bypass the supply chain bottlenecks afflicting major retailers and it’s a model we can completely control. We’re selling the items we usually sell, just in a different form. Everything purchased, whether groceries or from our regular menu, helps keep our people employed at a time when they need it the most.”
