TULSA - RibCrib, the iconic Oklahoma-based barbecue joint, announced the launch of its new RibCrib Rewards loyalty program across the brand's eight-state radius.
The new program, powered by Thanx, allows customers to earn progress toward rewards and exclusive offers with every purchase. To kick-off RibCrib Rewards, each guest who signs up and completes profile registration will receive a free barbecue sandwich and side through the end of the year.
Guests earn rewards by making a RibCrib purchase whenever they dine in or order online through ribcrib.com. Keeping track of rewards is easy and accrual is automatic when users link a credit card to their account. For those who prefer not to link a card, receipts can be uploaded after each purchase. Either way, every purchase earns progress toward their next reward, and can be tracked within the all-new RibCrib app, which is available as a free download on both IOS and Android platforms.
"We're excited to offer RibCrib Rewards at last. It's a 'thank you' to our loyal fans who will continue to add value and engage with the communities where we have restaurants," said Garrett Mills, president and CEO of RibCrib and Chandler Hospitality Group. "RibCrib ahas some of the most loyal customers around and we're happy to give them even more reasons to keep coming back for the good stuff."
