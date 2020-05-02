TULSA - RibCrib understands the world is a different place right now, but is determined to still make mom feel special on Mother's Day.
Thursday, April 30, RibCrib announced the launch of its Mother's Day Family Meal, a new take-out and curbside service enabling mom and family to enjoy that quintessential RibCrib restaurant experience, but from the comfort and convenience of their own kitchen table.
Families that want to celebrate mom with the Mother's Day Family Meal must call their participating RibCrib restaurant by May 6 to place a pre-order, which will include: Two full slabs of competition baby back ribs; one pound of sliced smoked chicken; one pound of smoked pulled pork; two large sides of potato salad; two large sides of smoky beans; one family side salad; one loaf of Texas toast; pickles, peppers and onions; and one chocolate cream pie
Many of RibCrib's 60 locations across its home state of Oklahoma, and the seven other states where the brand operates, are preparing to open dining rooms for the first time since "Safer at Home" orders were instituted. Each restaurant will open in phases and only according to updated state and local guidelines that include:
• Reduced operating capacity.
• Strict 6-foot social distancing between tables.
• Single-use menus.
• Disposable packaged cutlery.
• Ongoing health screening of employees and vendors.
• Masks and gloves for all staff.
• Increased sanitization of all surfaces.
RibCrib Tahlequah is set to open its doors for in-restaurant dining on Friday, May 8.
In addition to recommended state and local protocols, Tahlequah RibCrib will close the waiting room and ask patrons to wait in their cars until their tables are properly cleaned and sanitized before and after each use. RibCrib will close its dining room at 9 p.m. nightly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.