Name and Rank: Second Class Petty Officer Richard G. Higginbotham
Branch of Service: Navy
Current Location: Tahlequah
Age: 92
Family information: Wife, Joyce; four children; four grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Active duty campaigns served in: U.S.S. Princeton aircraft carrier, Korea; U.S.S. Boxer, Korea.
Education and/or specialty training: Parachute rigger
If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and any hobbies or organizations you wish to mention: Discharged April 16, 1952; retired; hobbies are golf, fishing, and hunting.
A special memory from your time in service: Korean Service Medal 3 star, China Service Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal.
If active service, current assignment: Retired
A special memory from your time in service: Jumping with a parachute I rigged myself. Liberties in Japan with my brother and sister and brother-in-law. All of us were in the military.
