The 2022 Remember the Removal bike riders arrived back in Tahlequah on June 17 to the cheers of families, supporters and members of the Cherokee Nation government.
The cyclists pulled into the Cherokee Nation Peace Pavilion Friday after a 950-mile journey following the Northern Route of the Trail of Tears. The CN cyclists left Tahlequah last month and set off from New Echota, Georgia, on May 30, with members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, to retrace the forced trek their ancestors made almost 200 years ago.
The CN recounts that in 1838, an estimated 16,000 Cherokees were removed from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina, with almost 4,000 of dying on the way. RTR commemorates these hardships, its first ride taking place in 1984.
This year's riders were Adrian Aguilera, Ethan Ledford, Emra Arkansas, Larry Blythe, Justin Lambert and Amy West of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and Jeanetta Leach, Desiree Matthews, Emily Christie, Kayce O'Field, and Madison Whitekiller.
The RTR group from the Cherokee Nation was the first all-female team in the event's history.
Stepping off her bike and into the arms of loved ones, RTR cyclist and Tahlequah native Kayce O'Field remarked on how it felt to be back.
"I feel really happy. I miss my family," said O'Field. "I'm proud of myself. It went by really fast, in the blink of an eye."
A ceremony was held to honor the accomplishments of the cyclists, who were invited on stage to thunderous applause from those in attendance, including RTR alumni, former chiefs, tribal officials and other dignitaries.
Following an invocation from Chief of Staff Corey Bunch, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner welcomed the cyclists back.
"When we think about our ancestors and that they were forcibly removed, when they got here, we wonder: What kind of welcome did they receive? But today we give these riders a welcome that is well-deserved, because they honor our past and honor present day, but they also honor our future because they are our leaders." said Warner. "They hold the key to something special."
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. spoke about the significance of the ride to the entire tribe.
“I am convinced there’s nothing the Cherokee Nation can’t face down and overcome when we stand together united," said Hoskin. "Nothing we do embodies that more than the Remember the Removal ride."
From the podium, Cyclist Madison Whitekiller from Verdigris noted that her team members were all wearing necklaces that read, "Hero." These beaded pieces were made for them by children from Rocky Mountain Elementary School.
"These girls are my heroes, and they all have the superpowers to prove it," said Whitekiller.
Whitekiller implored the audience to never forget the Cherokee people's history, language and culture. She teared up while speaking about her team.
"I will never forget the journey I took with my teammates this summer," said Whitekiller.
The ceremony concluded with the performance of "Amazing Grace" by the Cherokee National Youth Choir. Attendees joined in as the choir sung the hymn in Cherokee.
