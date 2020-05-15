RIDER SENIOR PRIDE: Town of Hulbert turns out to celebrate graduating high school seniors

The 2019-'20 academic year for Hulbert High School seniors was a difficult one.
The annual Homecoming parade was canceled last fall due to foul weather. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March and eliminated all senior activities, along with a proper graduation.
But Friday, May 15, was a day to bring all 41 of Hulbert's seniors together with friends and family for celebration that honored them with the Hulbert Class of 2020 Commencement Parade down Rider Lane.
Each senior was seated in chairs 6 feet apart, as vehicles started from Hulbert First Baptist Church and went north on Broadway before turning south on Rider Lane in front of the awaiting seniors.
Hulbert Mayor Shirley Teague felt the parade was needed and brought all the pieces together.
“I just thought about something that we could do for these seniors,” Teague said. “This senior class down here has had a rough year. Our Homecoming parade, which like in a very small community like Hulbert, is a big event. It rained that day, and we didn’t get to have a Homecoming parade this year. They didn’t get to have their prom. They didn’t get to have any of their senior festivities."
Teague explained that she just thought about it, and she realized other towns put pictures on the light poles.
"Well, it’s very limited with light poles here, so I just thought about it, and my daughter came up with the idea of doing this drive-by parade," she said. "She wanted to set them in front of the school and just drive down through there. We’ve had a really good response to it. We’re giving them little gift bags, and the people have really come around and are really sharing with them.”
Hulbert Police Chief Casey Rowe, who was passing out balloons and directing the parade traffic, felt the parade was beneficial for the community.
“This is the Hulbert community coming together to show support for kids that are missing out on a lot. We’re just sticking together,” Rowe said.
"Our community is a good little community," Teague said. "If you start the ball rolling with an idea, it just really blossoms and you get a lot of input. There are a lot of people around here who give you suggestions, gives you help, and everything like that, so when we get an idea, they're down here. It always comes off good. We have a lot of response."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.