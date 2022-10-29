When talking to Hulbert Riders Head Football Coach Craig Laird Wednesday about the upcoming game against Colcord on Friday, he said, “They do just about whatever they want to do.”
And they did. The Hornets racked up 36 points in the first quarter alone on their way to a 56-0 victory over Hulbert.
Colcord amassed 456 total yards while holding the Riders to 15.
Colcord quarterback Gabe Winfield passed for 191 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for two more scores. Diego Trillo and Cooper Mott each had one rushing touchdown, and Treydon Larmon, Eyan Williams, Manuel Bocanegra, and Jesse Martinez each scored on passes from Winfield.
Colcord’s first score just over a minute into the game when Winfield ran in from the 10 for his first TD. After adding 28 more points in the first quarter, the Hornets slowed down a bit, scoring just 14 in the second period. They added six more in the third for the final score of 56-0.
With just 15 total yards, the Riders’ stats for the game are few and far between. One major stat stands out, however. Nathan Disler had two kick returns for 102 yards. One return was for 25 yards, and the other was for 77 yards before he was dragged down.
Gabe Armstrong returned three kicks for 29 yards, Trent Hess returned one for 24 yards, and Tevan Hayward had one kickoff catch with no return.
Ethan Reese attempted just one pass, incomplete, to Hess. Reese was also the leading rusher for the Riders, gaining 12 yards on eight carries. Jose Deckard had nine yards on four rushes, Wyatt Tedder added five yards on four totes, Hess ran once for minus three yards, Armstrong had five carries for minus four yards, and Disler ran the ball twice for minus four yards.
Defensively, Caleb Simmons led the way with five tackles, all solos, while Deckard, Jonas Brewer, #44 no name available, and Jonathan Rodriguez each logged 2.5 tackles, including two solos. Logan Deer-in-Water also had two solo tackles.
Six other Riders also recorded tackles, including Wyatt Tedder, Dusty Tedder, Ty Gordon, Mitchell Gourd, and Ryan Rodriguez.
The Riders, still searching for their first win of the season, have one more chance next Thursday when they host Quapaw at 7:00 p.m.
It will be Senior Night at Rider Field, and the three senior football players, Simmons, Hess, and Jacob Guinn, will be honored. Senior Night activities begin at 6:30 p.m.
