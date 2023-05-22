STILWELL – It’s berry time, and Adair County’s winning strawberries have been selling for about a month, with flats still available.
Some love strawberries fresh, and others prefer them with ice cream or shortbread – especially the delicious berries from Adair County.
Winners of the annual berry contest were Doyle’s Country Gardens with first; second was Miller Farms; third was Mason O’Neal; fourth was Collyge Farms; fifth was Navarro Farms; sixth was Dave Guevara; and seventh was Doyle Farms.
Father and son Jeff and Dylan Collyge have berries available and will for a few more weeks, depending on the weather. They’re selling flats, which holds 8 quarts, for $30.
“We’ll have berries until the middle or end of June, depending on temperatures. If we get three days around 95 degrees, we’ll be done,” said Jeff.
They have three acres with Camino Real, Sensation, and Frontiers varieties. They sold more than 300 flats at the Stilwell Strawberry Festival, and have been known to pick 80 flats in one morning.
The pair does not deliver their crop to patrons.
“We just hand them over the fence at our farm,” said Jeff.
Another grower, Juan Navarro, who is building his berry patch up from 2.5 acres, also has them for sale. Navarro planted Flavorful and Galetto varieties this year.
“The drought last year put us behind, but I’m expecting to have a good crop next year,” said Navarro.
At Miller Farms, they planted 120,000 strawberry plants by hand. They pick three days a week, and their flats are $40, as are Navarrro’s.
“We set up at places in Tahlequah, Siloam, Cookson, and Stilwell,” said Joe Miller. “At Generation Church in Tahlequah, we sold 75 flats in 15 minutes and at Cookson 40 flats in 10 minutes. They go fast.”
Miller Farms picks 125-140 berries a day. They grow Camino, Merced, Sensations, and Chandler.
The annual Stilwell Strawberry Festival brought thousands of visitors to town, as well as locals to enjoy the parade, live music, and carnival food. Kiwanis give away free strawberries and ice cream in the afternoon of the festival.
The parade is always popular and had more than 100 entries, including three marching bands, and gave away awards in three categories: civic, open, and religious.
In the civic category, Stilwell Utilities took first; Help in Crisis took second; and Stilwell Nursing and Rehab took third. In the open category, Mountain View Meat took first place; Stilwell Memorial Hospital took second; and Codey Poindexter took third. In the religious category, Mulberry Tree Baptist took first place; Liberty Baptist took second; and Rock Springs Baptist took third.
Anyone looking to purchase berries can contact the growers. The 2023 Adair County strawberry growers who are still selling berries can be contacted at: Otoniel Barrera, of Doyle’s Country Garden, 479-228-0901; Dylan and Jeff Collyge, 918-930-0646 or 918-930-0765; Miller Farms, 918-797-5485 or 918-797-5936; and Juan Navarro with Navarro Farms, 918-575-2925.
