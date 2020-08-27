Since 2014, the Tahlequah-based nonprofit Rise Up Inc. has had a mission to remove obstacles that keep children from getting an education in the developing world.
The COVID-19 pandemic has not halted that mission, but has added a new dynamic to it, according to Scotty Batie, one of Rise Up’s founders and a local teacher.
Focused on the Southern Ethiopian highlands village of Konso, Rise Up, in partnership with the Konso Development Authority, has replaced the mud and stick structure that was used for classrooms with well-built brick and mortar classrooms, and construction is underway for middle school classrooms.
The school has about 300 students, with early education students drifting in and out, according to Batie.
“In the past year, Rise Up is proud to have provided both clean water and bathroom facilities to our school in Southern Ethiopia. This made a huge impact on the students in the village, especially the girls,” said Batie. “The Konso people now have clean water for drinking and for proper hand-washing.”
As a communal village, the Konso people became concerned about the coronavirus.
“The fear with people there was once it reached the villages, it would get bad. They have a lack of resources,” said Batie. “People are scared to death of the virus here. They either get it and survive, or get it and die. There are no medical facilities. There are no ventilators for those who need them.”
The Rise Up team made it a goal to provide the Konso students and their community with soap, masks and hand sanitizer so they can return to school safely.
“While providing quality instruction is still a primary goal, we now have to place safety first,” said Batie.
After seeking donations from the Cherokee County community, Rise Up has been able to deliver supplies to the Konso students and community members.
“We have provided soap and hand sanitizer to the schools and made sure the children’s families have soap. Masks are important to fight the spread of the virus, so we gave three masks to each student and two for each family member,” said Batie. “We are grateful to local donors who made this relief effort possible. Everyone deserves the right to a safe education, and the team at Rise Up promise to continue our work to make that right a reality.”
Last week, medical experts went in to do health education training for the Konso village, and next week, students will be able to register for school.
“Our partner, The Kosno Development Association, has been on the ground, teaching villagers social distancing strategies and proper sanitation to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Batie. “We are grateful for their life-saving work.”
Work on the classrooms for grades 5-8 had halted due to the pandemic, but they should be finished in the next month or so.
“Our project was paused until recently, and even now as work picks up, our team is practicing social distancing, hand-washing and taking other measures to stay safe,” said Batie. “People there are struggling, just as we are, to move away from hugging and handshakes. They are the most friendly and kind people and have always shown that with physical touch.”
Rise Up is looking at building an early childhood education center for the village, as well.
“We are in the beginning phases of a couple other projects in Ethiopia, as well as two other African countries,” said Batie.
You can help
Rise Up will host an online fundraiser this fall, but those interested in contributing sooner, or learning more information, can visit http://riseuped.org or email riseuped@gmail.com.
